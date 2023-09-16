Gombe Police Reveal 67 Persons Missing In 9-Month

The Gombe State Police Command has reported that at least 67 persons were declared missing between January and September 2023 in the state.

The Police Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mahid Abubakar made this disclosure while speaking in an interview on Saturday, September 16.

According to him, the instances had been recorded throughout the 11 Local Government Areas of the state.

He added that only roughly 65 people were reported missing in August, and the current investigation increased that figure to 67 in September.

Abubakar claims that the incidents occurred between January 2023 and September, adding that efforts were being made to find the victims.

“From January to date we have 67 cases of missing persons reported at the Headquarters,” he said.

Abubakar disclosed that although some of the missing persons have been found by their family members, stressing that the command under Commissioner Oqua Etim, is committed to securing residents.

“Let me add that some of the persons lost have been found. The cases were majorly reported by their family members and some of the missing persons have since returned home. I wish to reassure you and many other residents of the state that Gombe is safe as Commissioner Oqua Etim and his men are committed to securing the state and her people, there is no need for worries,” Abubakar added.