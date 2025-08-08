Gombe: Police Nab 2 Over Mob Attack On 22-Yr-Old Man

The Gombe State Police Command yesterday confirmed that four persons allegedly killed a 22-year-old man in a mob action in Kumo, Akko Local Government Area of the state. The command’s spokesperson, DSP Buhari Abdullahi, confirmed the incident in a statement to journalists in Gombe.

Abdullahi stated that the incident happened on Wednesday at about 9.30am in Kumo town, and the matter reported at Akko Divisional Headquarters by the deceased elder brother, Dahiru Ahmed at about 10.15 am.

He said the four suspects allegedly conspired and violently attacked the victim with machetes, inflicting severe injuries to his head and abdomen, leaving him unconscious The assault was reportedly motivated by suspicions that the victim was behind a series of motorcycle thefts in the community. “Upon receiving the report, a team of policemen led by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Adam Ngubdo, swiftly mobilised to the scene.