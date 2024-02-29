Gombe Police Arrest Two For Selling Adulterated Bags Of Rice

The Gombe State Police Command has apprehended two individuals in connection with 57 contaminated rice sacks laced with chaff.

The command’s spokesman, ASP Sharif Sa’ad, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued on Wednesday, saying the two suspects, Bashir Haruna, 35, of Dubai quarters Gombe, and Mohammed Isah, 54, of Jibulu quarters Kumo, admitted to mixing several bags containing this mixture and selling them.

“On 24th February 2024, at about 11:00 am, police officers from Akko Division, acting on credible intelligence, intercepted and arrested the above-mentioned suspects in possession of 57 bags of mixed chaff, i.e rice and chaff, with the intent to deceive the public and sell it as rice at market price.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to mixing several bags containing this mixture and selling them,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Hayatu Usman, has ordered that the two suspects be charged in court and warned the public to exercise caution and vigilance when purchasing grains in bags to prevent falling victim to such scams.