Gombe Police Arrest Two For Attempting To Buy Beans With Fake Naira

Gombe State Police Command, on Tuesday, arrested two suspects, Garba Audu and Kabiru Abubakar for attempting to purchase bags of beans with fake money.

The state Police Public Relations Officer ASP Buhari Abdullahi who made this known while parading the suspects said they are both residents of Laying Arfa Local Government Area of the State.

According to the victim, Idris Usman, the suspects flagged him down on his way to Lariski market, where they negotiated to buy two bags of beans for N210,000.

However, when Usman discovered that the money they handed him was counterfeit, he raised an alarm, leading to the arrest of the suspects.

During interrogation, the suspects admitted to the crime, claiming they obtained the counterfeit money from one Abdullahi, alias “Manci,” of Potiskum Local Government Area in Yobe State, who is now at large.

“The suspects were arrested, and their vehicle was searched. We recovered two bags of beans and N39,000 suspected to be counterfeit.

“We appreciate the community’s vigilance and prompt action in this matter.”ASP Abdullahi said.

The PPRO assured that the suspects would be charged in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

