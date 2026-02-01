Gombe Police Arrest Seven Armed Robbers, Recover Arms

Operatives of the Gombe State Police Command has arrested seven members of the armed robbery syndicate and recovered arms and Ammunition in Pindiga District, Akko Local Government Area.

According to the Command, the arrest was carried out on 29 January, 2026 while acting on credible information.

During the operation, seven suspects were arrested in connection to a case of armed robbery and criminal conspiracy.

According to the police report, in December 2025 the suspect Babangida Gamji in company of three unidentified others assaulted the victim with a rifle and a cutlass and also attempted to rob him of his motorcycle where he narrowly escaped.

However, the victim was contacted on the phone by the suspects, intimidated him and demanded the sum of six hundred and fifty thousand Naira (₦650,000) threatening severe consequences if he failed to comply, the victim later paid the said amount.

Upon receiving the complaint, operatives from the Command immediately launched a detailed investigation which led to the arrest of the principal suspect.

Further investigation however resulted in the arrest of his five accomplices.

During the operation, one pump-action rifle, one locally made LAR rifle, twelve (12) rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, one (1) live cartridge, one cutlass and a sum of ₦227,000 were recovered from the suspects.

The suspects are currently in the police custody and are undergoing further investigation.

The Commissioner of Police, Gombe State Command, Umar Chuso commended the officers involved in the operation and reassures the public of the Command’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents.