Gombe Pioneers Transnational Education System, Gets Licence For Lincoln Varsity

…Pledges Full Support for Take-off of World-Class Institution

…’Gombe Gov Bags Honorary Doctorate Degree’

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has formally received the operational licence for the establishment and operation of Lincoln University Malaysia, Kumo Campus, marking a major milestone in his administration’s vision to make Gombe a hub for world-class higher education.

The licence, issued by the Federal Government, through the National Universities Commission (NUC), was earlier presented to the Deputy Governor at the instance of the Governor in Abuja, in the presence of top officials of Lincoln University Malaysia and a state government delegation.

Speaking shortly after receiving the licence, Governor Inuwa Yahaya expressed profound appreciation to the Federal Government and the NUC for approving, describing it as a great plus to Gombe State and a fulfilment of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) earlier signed with Lincoln University.

“When we assumed office in 2019, we inherited a so-called university without focus or funding. Yet, we sought genuine partners to help us transform that vision into reality. That effort has now materialised into this globally recognised institution,” the Governor said.

He noted that despite attempts by some unpatriotic individuals to sabotage the project, his administration remained resolute in its commitment to ensure the university’s successful take-off.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya commended Lincoln University’s management for aligning their academic vision with the Gombe developmental priorities, particularly in areas of food security, renewable energy and human capital development.

“I urge the university to introduce engineering and other relevant courses that address immediate societal needs and prepare our youth for future challenges.

“As a government, we will provide every necessary support to guarantee your success and ensure that this partnership endures even beyond our tenure,” he assured.

Speaking during the event, the Founder and President of Lincoln University Malaysia, Professor Amiya Bhaumik, hailed Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s leadership and determination, which he said made the project possible.

“We are here to celebrate the success of securing this operational licence, an achievement made possible through the Governor’s unflinching commitment and vision. It is our promise that Lincoln University, Kumo Campus, will set a benchmark for educational excellence in Nigeria,” he said.

Professor Bhaumik disclosed that the new campus will initially offer programmes in health sciences, management, and technology, integrating practical research and entrepreneurship to tackle local and global challenges.

He added that the university would explore renewable energy, agricultural technology, and innovation to promote food security and sustainability.

“With the vast agricultural potential of Gombe, we plan to pioneer solar energy production and irrigation farming initiatives that will create jobs and advance community development,” he added.

In recognition of his exemplary leadership and contributions to education, Governor Inuwa Yahaya was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate Degree by Lincoln University. The conferment will be done later at the institution’s headquarters.

Earlier, the Deputy Governor, Dr Manassah Daniel Jatau, explained that the licence was the first of its kind in Nigeria under the Transnational Education (TNE) framework, describing it as a vote of confidence in Gombe State by the Federal Government and NUC.

“As pioneers of the TNE programme, we have been entrusted with a great responsibility. This university must serve the people of Gombe and the entire nation,” Dr Jatau stated.

Also speaking, the Lamido of Akko, Alhaji Umar Muhammad Atiku, who led a delegation of traditional rulers and stakeholders from Akko LGA, lauded Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s commitment to education and thanking him for fulfilling a long-standing dream of the Akko people.

He pledged the continued support and cooperation of the host community to ensure the smooth take-off and sustainability of the institution.

“Your Excellency has written your name in gold in the history of Akko and Gombe State. We assure you of our unflinching support as this university begins a new chapter for our people,” the Lamido declared.

Other members of the delegation from Akko Local Government Area included the Emir of Pindiga, His Highness Muhammad Seyoji Ahmad; the Lamido of Gona, His Highness Umar Abdulkadir Abdussalam; former Nigerian High Commissioner to Malaysia, Dr. Hajara Salim; the Commissioner for Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Abdulkadir Waziri; Hon. Ismail Muazu Hassan, former Member representing Akko Federal Constituency; Hon. Abdullahi Abubakar Maiwanka, Member representing Akko West in the State House of Assembly and the Director-General, Gombe State Joint Project Development Agency, Dr. Mahmood Yusuf; among others.