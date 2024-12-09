Gombe Partners AFREXIM Bank On Key Devt Projects

Share

The Gombe State Government has taken a significant step towards driving industrial growth and sustainable development by partnering with the African ExportImport Bank (AFREXIM Bank).

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya recently met with the AFREXIM Bank President, Professor Benedict O. Oramah, to discuss financing for key infrastructure projects.

The proposed projects include a 100MW solar power plant, the canalization of the Wawa-Zange Grazing Reserve, and the Balanga Dam and Irrigation projects.

These projects are expected to enhance energy security, boost agricultural productivity, and promote economic diversification in the state.

Yahaya made a comprehensive presentation on investment potentials and ongoing infrastructural transformation in Gombe State. He outlined his administration’s vision to position Gombe as a hub for industrial and economic activities in Nigeria.

The AFREXIM Bank President commended Governor Inuwa Yahaya for his foresight and commitment to development. He noted that the proposed projects are in line with the bank’s mandate of promoting trade and economic growth across Africa.

