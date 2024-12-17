Gombe Offers N5m, Relief Materials To Victims Of Herders’ Attack

Share

The Gombe State Government has donated relief materials to victims of suspected herders’ attacks in Powushi Shobbule village in Kalmai District, Billiri Local Government Area.

The attack on the Powushi Shobbule community occurred on Wednesday night, resulting in the death of one person, as well as several others injured, and the destruction of houses, animals, and storage facilities as confirmed by police Public Relations Officer, ASP Buhari Abdullahi.

Our correspondent reports that the relief materials donated to the victims include N5 million cash, 250 bags of 25kg rice, 50 cartons of vegetable oil, 40 bags and October 2024, the Service made 621 arrests for various offences, prosecuted 466 individuals, and resolved 61 cases out of court, underscoring its commitment to enforcing park regulations and protecting Nigeria’s natural resources.” of salt, 200 bags of 10kg maize, 500 blankets, 500 nylon mats, 50 cartons of bathing soap, 100 pieces of plastic buckets, 500 mosquito nets, and 500 wrappers.

Governor Muhammadu Yahaya, who was represented by Deputy Governor Manassah Jatau, led a delegation to the village yesterday, where they assessed the damage and presented the relief materials.

Yahaya urged the residents to exercise patience, acknowledging that the attack was unfortunate despite the security measures put in place by the state government.

The governor said, “The hapIt will be recalled that members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), as well as bandits have turned some forests in Southeast and Northwest zones of the country into their hideouts where they are perpetrating their nefarious activities.

Penings that we saw tend to suggest that somewhere somehow, there must be an insider. Therefore, we call on the Mai Kalmai, the Sarkin Fulani, the youths, and all the people of Kalmai to identify the bad people.”

On his part, the district head of Kalmai, Zubairu Amadu, commended the state government for the donation but urged them to intensify efforts to address the challenge of herders’ attacks, saying, “If these attacks continue, we will no longer farm grains and other crops as well as livestock farming. We will stop farming activities, relocate from our villages, and come to town.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"