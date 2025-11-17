Gombe Mulls Nigeria–Morocco Agro Alliance For Meat Processing

The Gombe State Government has joined the Federal Government’s high-level delegation to Morocco in a renewed bilateral engagement aimed at expanding agribusiness collaboration, strengthening livestock production, and deepening veterinary innovation.

Gombe State was represented during the mission by the Commissioner of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Cooperatives, Dr. Barnabas M. Malle, the State Project Coordinator of Gombe L-PRES, Prof. Usman Bello Abubakar, and representative from Gombe state House of Assembly.

The visit, held from November 9 to 14, focused on livestock export, agribusiness development, and veterinary innovation, which are areas that align closely with the ongoing investments in modern livestock infrastructure and value-chain systems in Gombe State.

The state delegation joined the Federal Government team led by the Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, and the National Coordinator of LPRES, Malam Sanusi Abubakar, engaging Morocco’s top agricultural institutions through strategic meetings.