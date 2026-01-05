Gombe Moves To Tighten Security, Announces Tenant Registration

The Gombe State Government has unveiled a raft of new security measures aimed at curbing crime, vandalism and communal conflicts, including a statewide ban on scrap metal trading, compulsory profiling of new residents and the enforcement of gazetted grazing reserves and cattle routes.

The decisions followed an expanded meeting of the State Security Council chaired by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya and announced by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Zubair Muhammad Umar.

According to the State Government, the measures are part of a broader strategy to strengthen internal security and protect public infrastructure amid rising security concerns across the state.

Barrister Zubair said the Council resolved to place an immediate ban on the scrap metal business, popularly known as Bola Jari, which security agencies have linked to the vandalisation of schools and other government facilities.

He explained that investigations revealed that stolen public property often finds its way into scrap markets, describing the sector as largely unregulated and difficult to monitor.

The ban, he said, will remain in force until dealers are properly organised under a recognised leadership and operate from a designated centre under strict security supervision.

In another major decision, the government directed that all new tenants and residents relocating to Gombe State must undergo mandatory profiling.

The Attorney-General said landlords and communities would be required to document personal details of new occupants to aid intelligence gathering and crime prevention, with such records accessible to security agencies when necessary.

On the long-standing farmer-herder challenges, the Security Council approved the full implementation of the White Paper on Grazing Reserves and Cattle Routes.

An enforcement committee has been constituted to reclaim all encroached grazing areas and cattle routes across the state, based on the findings of a committee earlier led by retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zubairu Muazu.

The security push comes against the backdrop of recent abductions and killings in Pindiga, Akko Local Government Area.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Ahmad Chuso, said security operations have been intensified to rescue abducted persons and arrest those behind the attacks, adding that the governor has requested a comprehensive report on the investigations.

To further boost local security, the Emir of Yamaltu, Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed that the Council approved the expanded involvement of vigilante groups and hunters to support conventional security agencies, particularly at the grassroots.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya also directed Local Government Chairmen and traditional rulers to hold weekly security meetings to assess threats and adopt preventive measures.

The state government insists the new directives are necessary to safeguard lives and property, maintain public order and address security challenges confronting Gombe State.