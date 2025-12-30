Gombe In Mourning As Governor, Media Community Bid Farewell To Fallen Journalists

Gombe State was plunged into deep mourning on Monday as Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya joined grieving families, colleagues, and sympathisers to observe funeral prayers for seven journalists who lost their lives in a tragic road accident.

The journalists died in an auto crash along the Billiri–Kumo Road while returning from Kaltungo, where they had attended the wedding ceremony of a colleague, an event that ended in sorrow for the media community.

Funeral prayers were held at the Bubayero Central Mosque within the Emir’s Palace in Gombe, attracting a large turnout of mourners from across the state.

The prayers were led by Imam Aliyu Hammari and witnessed by the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III, CFR, alongside senior government officials and members of the media.

Speaking to journalists after the prayers, a visibly emotional Governor Inuwa Yahaya described the deaths as a devastating loss to Gombe State and the journalism profession, noting that the state had lost dedicated professionals who served the public with commitment and integrity.

In a show of concern for those injured in the crash, the governor visited the Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH), Gombe, where survivors were receiving treatment. He thanked God for sparing their lives and prayed for their quick and full recovery.

The governor announced that the state government had assumed full responsibility for the medical expenses of all injured victims, assuring them and their families of continued support.

He also extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, the media organisations where the journalists worked, and the entire media fraternity, urging them to draw strength from faith during the difficult period.

During the hospital visit, Governor Inuwa Yahaya was conducted around the Accident and Emergency Unit by the Chairman of the Hospital Advisory Committee, Dr. Bukar Lakube, and the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Habu Dahiru, to assess the condition of the patients.

He also provided financial assistance to other patients in the unit to ease their burden.

The governor was accompanied by his deputy, Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau; the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi; commissioners; and other senior government officials.