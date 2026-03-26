Gombe Hosts Successful North-East APC Zonal Congress

…New Zonal Leadership Emerges Through Consensus

…As Governor Inuwa Yahaya Urges Party Officials to Deepen Unity, Drive Renewed Hope Agenda

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, on Wednesday, joined his counterparts and other eminent party stalwarts from across the North-East geopolitical zone at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Zonal Congress held in the state.

During the exercise, leaders adopted consensus candidates to steer the affairs of the party in the sub-region for the next four years.

In his welcome address, the North-East Zonal Coordinator of the APC and Governor of Yobe State, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, emphasized that North-East remains a strong bastion of the APC having 5 out of six governors and many bigwigs in the country’s political landscape.

“The North East zone is by every standard a major stakeholder in the life of the All Progressives Congress. l wish to emphasize that there is no zone that is more APC than the North East zone, and we would continue to work and protect the interest of the party at all times.”

He stressed that the APC remains the live wire of Nigeria’s democracy, citing the massive defections recorded by the party as evidence of its growing strength and influence across the country.

He urged all Stakeholders to close their ranks, bury their differences and mobilize supporters to take advantage of the increased numerical strength and translate it into a massive election victory for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all other elective offices in the 2027 general election.

Buni commended the spirit of unity among stakeholders, noting that the adoption of consensus candidates reflects the maturity and internal democracy of the party.

Presiding over the proceedings at the congress, the Chairman of the Congress Committee, Mr Simon Ngwan, disclosed that the zone has opted for consensus mode of electing the zonal leadership, a decision that was further reaffirmed through a motion moved by the former President of the Senate, Sen. Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan and seconded by the Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Usman Bello Kumo.

Also, a motion for the adoption of the consensus list was moved by Sen. Ali Ndume and seconded by the Gombe State APC Chairman, Mr. Mohammed Dantata Ndus, which was overwhelmingly supported by delegates.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State delivered the vote of thanks on behalf of his colleagues, commending party leaders and delegates for their orderly conduct and the peaceful atmosphere that characterized the exercise.

Governor Fintiri urged party members to remain steadfast and committed to the party’s vision, stressing the need for continued collaboration to consolidate the gains of the APC at both state and national levels.

In his remarks, the outgoing National Vice Chairman of the APC for the North-East, Comr. Mustapha Salihu, thanked the governors, stakeholders and other party members for the opportunity given to them to serve the party, and for the support and solidarity they enjoyed during their tenure, reiterating that they would continue to work for the party’s success.

In the meantime, Governor Inuwa Yahaya has congratulated the new leadership on their emergence.

Reacting to the development through a statement, the Governor gave special commendation to the newly elected Zonal Publicity Secretary who is the the immediate past APC Chairman in Gombe State, Mr. Nitte Amangal, as well as the new Zonal Women Leader, Haj. Lumbi Abubakar, who until recently served as the party’s Women Leader in the state, expressing full confidence in their integrity, capacity and competence to excel in their new responsibilities.

He emphasized the need for cohesion, inclusiveness and a shared vision in strengthening the party’s structures across the zone, noting that only through sustained unity and strategic collaboration can the APC consolidate its gains and deliver on the expectations of the people, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The newly elected leaders are; National Vice Chairman Idris Shuaibu, Zonal Secretary Baba Ali, Legal adviser Tatfron Dauda, Publicity Secretary Nitte Amangal, Youth Leader Joseph Mondale, representative of People with physical challenge Haruna Tata, Women leader Lumbi Abubakar and Organizing Secretary Abubakar.