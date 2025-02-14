Gombe Govt Takes Over GAVI-PHC Activities

Share

…Unveils Sustainable Plan for Continued Implementation

…As Partners Hail Gombe as Best in Primary Healthcare Delivery

Gombe State has been recognized as the top-performing state in Nigeria in implementing the Gavi-Primary Healthcare (PHC) Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and strengthening its entire healthcare system.

This is even as the State Government formally takes over the healthcare activities implemented under the Gavi/ PHC MoU, unveiling a comprehensive sustainability plan to ensure the continued implementation of its life-changing interventions.

At an event attended by partners and key stakeholders, the Chief of UNICEF, Bauchi Field Office, Dr. Nuzhat Rafique, commended the state’s unprecedented progress, particularly in maternal and child health service delivery.

“I wish to congratulate His Excellency and appreciate his exemplary leadership, strong commitment, and support in implementing policies that have significantly strengthened the healthcare system in Gombe,” she stated.

Dr. Rafique specifically highlighted the state’s timely release of funds and the establishment of a high-level task force, led by the Deputy Governor, to ensure the seamless execution of the Gavi-PHC MoU.

She noted that Gombe State has committed N500 million to the programme, reinforcing its dedication to healthcare improvement.

“Another remarkable milestone is the recruitment of 440 healthcare workers, who have been fully absorbed into the state healthcare system, further strengthening service delivery,” she added.

She also acknowledged the achievements of Gombe State in increasing the number of skilled birth attendants, improving routine immunization coverage by over 170%, and enhancing maternal and child healthcare services.

The UNICEF Bauchi Field Office chief expressed optimism that these gains would be sustained and called for continued commitment to timely fund disbursement, greater community engagement, and collaboration with local government chairmen, traditional rulers, and other grassroots stakeholders to ensure no child is left behind and no mother is unreached.

In their goodwill messages, a consultant with the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Hajiya Faiza Galadanci, and the Gombe State Coordinator of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Umar Faruk, credited the transformative success of the Gavi/ MoU to the commitment and support of Governor Inuwa Yahaya.

They emphasized that the MoU has significantly enhanced routine immunization, reinforced the state’s healthcare infrastructure, and improved service delivery.

Speaking at the event, Governor Inuwa Yahaya reiterated his administration’s commitment to prioritizing healthcare in view of its fundamental role in the overall socio-economic development of the state.

The governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, explained that upon assuming office, his administration declared a state of emergency in the health sector to address pressing challenges and reposition it for better service delivery.

“This prompted the general overhaul of healthcare infrastructures across the state,” he stated.

“We have successfully revitalized and upgraded 114 Primary Healthcare facilities, rebuilt a brand new General Hospital in Kumo, renovated, upgraded and equipped Kaltungo and Bajoga General Hospitals, and the State Specialist Hospital in Gombe,” he added.

Governor Inuwa also stated that, in addition to overhauling health infrastructure and facilities, his government ensured the enrollment of 154,394 beneficiaries into the State’s Contributory Healthcare Scheme, Go-Health, to improve access to healthcare services.

He also noted the remarkable progress the state has made in the areas of immunization, antenatal care, and hospital deliveries, as revealed by the 2024 Nigerian Demographic and Health Survey.

The governor appreciated all the development partners and stakeholders who have contributed to the successes of the MoU, assuring them of his commitment to continuing on that path of progress.

“These achievements are a testament to substantial investments by all the MoU partners and the proper utilization of resources. We assure you that we will uphold and contribute to advancing this course.”

He urged the partners to maintain the momentum until universal healthcare services are delivered to everyone.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commissioner for Health, Gombe State, Hon. Habu Dahiru, explained that the state government, under Governor Inuwa Yahaya, in its commitment to providing effective healthcare to the generality of its population, signed an MoU with Gavi in collaboration with other partners.

“The MoU was signed three years ago following the endorsement of the governor, and since then, the partnership has been ongoing and has recorded a lot of success in all the pillars and components of the healthcare system.”

He outlined the huge investment made in the healthcare sector under the MoU, including the engagement of 440 healthcare workers.

Dr. Dahiru explained that the event aimed to showcase the achievements of the GAVI-PHC MoU, reflect on areas of collaboration in solving identified challenges, and propose ways forward to improve healthcare delivery in Gombe State.

In his address, the Executive Secretary of the Gombe State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Abdulrahman Shu’aibu, explained the sustainability plan of the state government, adding that the state has effectively absorbed the structures and activities involved in the Gavi-PHC MoU into the overall PHC Annual Operational Plan.

He outlined that the Gavi-PHC plan has made a significant impact, with state indices indicating that immunization coverage has increased from 18% to 50%, service coverage has risen from 55% to 60%, and child spacing has improved from 16% to 30%, with great potential for further progress.

In his goodwill message, the Mai of Kaltungo, represented by Mai Tangle, HRH, Malam Danladi Sanusi Maiyamba, appreciated Governor Inuwa Yahaya for creating an enabling environment for the implementation of the Gavi programmes and for involving traditional rulers in the execution of the MoU.

The event concluded with the presentation of awards to key partners: Gavi, the UNICEF Bauchi Field Office, the World Health Organization, and the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, in recognition of their outstanding support for the MoU. The Governor also presented awards to Dr. Jibrin Umar Mohammed and Vivian Alibo for their exceptional contributions to the successful implementation of the Gavi PHC MoU.

The quarterly newsletter showcasing the successes and activities of the PHC programmes was also launched.

