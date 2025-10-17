Gombe Govt Rano Air Sign MoU For Scheduled Commercial Flights

The Gombe State Government has finalised arrangements with Rano Air Limited for the commencement of scheduled commercial flight operations between Abuja and Gombe.

This followed a meeting between Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, and top management officials of the airline at the Governor’s Lodge in Abuja, where both parties concluded plans to begin the service.

To formalize the partnership, an official Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed, with the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, signing on behalf of the Gombe State Government, while the General Manager (Operations) of Rano Air, Mr Abah Godwin, signed for the airline.

The Sole Administrator of Brig. Zakari Maimalari International Airport, Gombe, Engr. Suleiman Daniel Musa and Mr Auwal Sulaiman Ubale witnessed on behalf of their respective entities.

Under the agreement, Rano Air will deploy an Embraer 145 aircraft with a 50-passenger capacity to operate four weekly flights on the Abuja – Gombe – Abuja route, specifically on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

The Rano Air delegation at the meeting with the Governor included the General Manager (Operations), Abah O. Godwin; Accountable Manager, Alh. Lawal Sabo Bakinzuwo, Head, Ground Operations, Bashir Abdullahi Wudilawa; and Head, Business Development, Auwal Sulaiman Ubale.

The airline officials assured the Governor that Rano Air services will be reliable, efficient and customer-focused, thereby facilitating business travel and boosting economic activities across the state and the North-East.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya welcomed the development, describing it as proof of the growing reputation of Gombe as a safe, stable and business-friendly state.