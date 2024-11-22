Gombe Govt, Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation Partner To Boost Health, Agriculture Sectors

Share

The Gombe State Government and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) have reaffirmed their commitment to building a stronger partnership and developing realistic strategies to enhance efficiency in the health and agriculture sectors.

This resolution was reached during a high-level meeting between Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON and a delegation from the BMGF, led by the Nigeria Country Manager, Mr. Uche Amaonwu, at the Gombe Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.

During the meeting, Mr Amaonwu commended Governor Inuwa Yahaya for his administration’s exceptional strides in health, education, and other sectors, noting that Gombe State has distinguished itself with its realistic and effective healthcare plans.

He emphasized that Gombe State was selected in BMGF’s renewed partnership drive due to its progressive approach to healthcare planning and management.

“We understand that your approach to governance has always prioritized strategic planning and results-driven implementation, which has positioned Gombe as a model for other states in Nigeria”.

He expressed optimism that the renewed collaboration will further accelerate progress in healthcare delivery and agricultural development and ensure a better quality of life for the people of Gombe State.

In his remarks, Governor Inuwa Yahaya spoke on some of his administration’s achievements since assuming office, revealing that Gombe State has moved from the lower rungs of development indices to the top tiers in the socio-economic development index.

This progress, he noted, was driven by the meticulous implementation of his administration’s five-pillar development agenda, which aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Governor reiterated the priority his government places on health, education, agriculture, and human capital development, all of which are integral to sustainable growth.

In the health sector, Governor Inuwa Yahaya detailed some of his groundbreaking successes, including ensuring that all 114 wards in the state have at least one functional Primary Healthcare Center (PHC) and establishing the Gombe State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (GoHealth), which has enrolled over 340,000 beneficiaries, including vulnerable individuals.

Other strides, according to him, include the setting up of the Hospital Management Board to improve healthcare administration, constructing new general and cottage hospitals across the state and recruiting healthcare personnel to address manpower gaps in the sector among others.

The Governor further announced plans to organize a state health summit aimed at showcasing the state’s achievements, identifying new opportunities for collaboration, and attracting more development partners to the health sector.

While welcoming the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s interest in supporting agriculture, Governor Inuwa Yahaya shared that Michigan State University has committed to collaborating with his administration to establish a Faculty of Mechanized Agriculture at Gombe State University.

The university will also work with the state to position Gombe as an agricultural innovation hub. These developments, the Governor emphasized, will significantly enhance food production and drive socio-economic growth for the people of the State.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya expressed gratitude to the BMGF for its continued partnership and support, describing the collaboration as mutually beneficial.

He assured the Foundation that every resource invested in Gombe would be judiciously utilized for impactful development.

“You have found a reliable partner in Gombe State, and we will ensure that every dime you spend here translates into tangible benefits for our people,” the Governor stated.

The Governor was joined in the meeting by the Commissioner of Budget and Economic Planning, Salihu Baba Alkali and the Director General of Federal Government Bureau and Abuja Liason, Dr. Jamilu Jafaru.

Share

Please follow and like us: