Gombe Govt Approves N4.205bn For Gratuity, N31.5bn For Underpass, Road Networks

The Gombe State Executive Council presided over by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has approved N4.205 billion for the payment of 2019/2020 gratuities to 2,204 retired civil servants at the state level.

This was announced by the Deputy Governor, Dr Manassah Daniel Jatau, during a press briefing held after the State Executive Council meeting.

Dr Jatau explained that this approval follows the successful clearance of the 2014-2018 backlog of gratuities, amounting to over N13 billion, which benefitted 5,658 retirees at the state level and 6,027 retirees at the local government level.

He further disclosed that since its inception, the administration of Governor Inuwa Yahaya has settled gratuities for retired civil servants across the state and local government levels, totalling N17.235 billion.

The Deputy Governor described the administration’s commitment to consistent gratuity payments and overall retirement benefit settlements as a rare benchmark, contrasting the neglect often displayed by political actors towards retirees nationwide.

Speaking on infrastructure, the Commissioner of Works, Housing and Transport, Engr. Usman Maijama’a Kallamu revealed that the Council approved N31.547 billion for the construction of an underpass to connect Yemi Osibanjo Road with the Central Business District (CBD) and the State Secretariat, as well as the construction of 18.1-kilometres of the road network within the areas.

The commissioner explained that the approval was necessitated by the anticipated increase in traffic once the CBD becomes operational. The contract, awarded to Triacta Nigeria, has a 20-month completion timeline.

He assured the public that ongoing work at the CBD is progressing as planned and will be delivered on schedule.

The Commissioner of Finance and Economic Development, Malam Muhammad Gambo Magaji, spoke on the approval of the Gombe State 2025 Business Enabling and Regulatory Action Plan (BERAP).

The plan, according to him, is a prerequisite for implementing the State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER), a World Bank programme aimed at improving the business environment in participating states.

The commissioner noted that Gombe State’s continuous investment in security and pro-business policies has fostered a stable, productive, and competitive environment for businesses to thrive.

The Head of Civil Service, Armed Kasimu Abdullahi, commended Governor Inuwa Yahaya for fulfilling his promise to clear all gratuity backlogs before leaving office.

He urged civil servants to reciprocate the gesture by demonstrating greater commitment to their duties.

The Head of Service also advised retirees to make prudent use of their entitlements to improve their livelihoods and contribute to the state’s economic growth.

