Gombe Govt Approves N21.2bn Northern Bypass Road To Boost Economic Growth

The Gombe State Government has approved the sum of N21.2 billion for the construction of the long-anticipated Northern Bypass Road, aimed at decongesting traffic, enhancing interconnectivity, and unlocking economic opportunities across the state.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Ethical Orientation, Hon. Mijinyawa Ardo Tilde, at a media briefing held shortly after the 48th State Executive Council (SEC) meeting, presided over by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, at the Council Chamber of the Government House.

Providing further insight into the project, the Commissioner for Works, Housing, and Transport, Engr. Usman Maijama’a Kallamu, revealed that the newly approved Phase One of the Northern Bypass road covering 8.5-kilometre, will start from Dukku Road, near the grain silos, traverse the newly established Agro-Livestock Development Zone, and terminate at Kurba Road.

“The bypass will improve traffic safety, ease urban congestion within the state capital, increase access to business hubs, and support logistics flow to and from the Agro-Livestock Development Zone and other key business areas,” he highlighted.

In the same vein, Engr. Kallamu announced that plans are also underway to construct a Southern Bypass Road that will connect Liji to Kalshingi and link up with the Gombe–Yola Road, further enhancing internal connectivity and economic activities within the state.

“These bypass roads are crucial to improving access, reducing accidents, and enhancing the socio-economic wellbeing of our people,” the Commissioner noted.

In another development, the Council approved the procurement of 10,000 metric tons of fertiliser, equivalent to 200,000 bags of NPK 20:10:10, in preparation for the 2025 wet season farming.

Speaking on the development, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Cooperatives, Dr. Barnabas Musa Malle, disclosed that the total value of the procurement is 8.8 billion Naira, reflecting the government’s renewed commitment to food security and agricultural sustainability.

“The early procurement and planned distribution are a clear testament to the Governor’s foresight and prioritisation of food production. This is more than the government has ever provided in previous years,” Dr. Malle said.

He further revealed that Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya is scheduled to flag off the distribution and subsidised sale of the fertiliser on June 26, 2025, ensuring timely access for farmers ahead of the planting season.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Habu Dahiru, explained that the Council was briefed on the progress made in the revitalisation of Primary Health Care facilities and clinics across the 114 political wards of the state.

He said the Council had earlier approved the revitalisation of 82 Primary Health facilities, worth over N3 billion, with the aim of ensuring that each of the 114 political wards has two functional facilities.

These, according to him, will include expanding the labour room, wards, providing solar lighting systems, motorised boreholes, in addition to constructing perimeter fencing, a gatehouse, and staff quarters.

