Gombe Govt Approves Construction Of Over 74km Of Rural Roads

Share

…As SEC Okays N5.2B UBEC Counterpart Fund, 5.5B for Completion of Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park

…Council Approves Over N2.4B Compensation for Gully Erosion, Road Projects

The Gombe State Executive Council, presided over by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has approved the construction of over 74 kilometers of rural roads, alongside several capital projects and compensation packages aimed at accelerating infrastructure development across the state.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Ethical Orientation, Hon. Mijinyawa Ardo Tilde, during a press briefing after the 46th State Executive Council Meeting, at the EXCO Chamber, Government House, Gombe.

According to Hon. Tilde, the Council also ratified the handover of Kumo General Hospital to the Federal Government for its conversion into a Federal Medical Centre.

Providing further insight, the Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, Engr. Usman Maijama’a Kallamu, explained that the 74.69 kilometers rural roads approved are going to be executed in collaboration with the World Bank-supported Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP), across four Local Government Areas.

Hon. Kallamu noted that the approved roads are: Kembu–Kidda–Panda–Garin Alhaji Road (25km) in Akko LGA, Kwanan Daniya–Daban Fulani–Bajoga Magaba Road (18km) in Funakaye LGA, Dukku–Zaune Road (31km) in Dukku LGA.

“The counterpart funding approved for these projects and others previously executed under RAAMP amounts to N3 billion,” Engr. Kallamu stated.

In a related development, the Council approved N545 million as augmentation for the Kumo–Luggerewo–Papa Road to ensure its timely completion, giving the contractor a one-month deadline to finalize the work.

For the long-delayed Ture–Gelengu Road, originally awarded by a previous administration, the Council approved an augmentation of N7.6 billion, reflecting the rising cost of materials due to inflation and exchange rate fluctuations.

In Balanga LGA, the government approved N2.4 billion for the construction of a 4.5 km road linking Talasse Road to Balanga Gari, with a completion timeline of eight months.

Speaking on financial matters, Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Hon. Muhammad Gambo Magaji, announced several strategic funding approvals, including support for the 2025 Hajj operations.

“In line with the National Hajj Commission’s requirements and to ease financial transactions for our pilgrims, the state government provided $481,000, representing $500 per pilgrim for 969 intending pilgrims.

“We received reimbursement of N769 million from NAHCON in naira to facilitate this,” he explained.

Additionally, the Council ratified the release of N334 million in compensation for properties affected by road projects under the BAP 4 initiative and the dualization of the road from Police Headquarters Junction to FCT(T).

The Executive Council also approved N5.2 billion as counterpart funding for the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) projects for 2024 and Q1 2025. Approval was also granted for the release of the remaining 2025 counterpart funds when due.

A major highlight of the approvals is the compensation for communities affected by the multi-billion naira gully erosion control project to be executed under the World Bank-funded ACReSAL Project.

“The affected corridor runs from Abdullahi Ganduje Road to Government Girls Science Secondary School, Doma, covering approximately 30 kilometers.

To further boost industrial development, the Council approved N5.5 billion for the completion of the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park, a flagship economic project initiated four years ago.

“The fund will be used to provide critical infrastructure and facilities needed for the park to commence full operations.

“So far, more than nine companies have either completed or are setting up their facilities at the park.

“Once completed, it will position Gombe State as a major industrial hub, attract investments, and create wealth and jobs for our people,” said Hon. Gambo Magaji.

To ensure continued access to potable water in Gombe metropolis and environs, the Council approved N2.1 billion for the annual operations and maintenance of the Gombe Regional Water Supply Project, managed by GCC Company since its inception in 2007.

Share