Gombe Govt Approves 365 Hectares Of Land For GSU Faculty Of Agriculture

…Council Okays Installation of Additional Solar Street Lights Across State Capital

…Sets Committee to Revitalize Water Supply in Gombe Metropolis, Environs

The Gombe State Government has approved 365 hectares of land for the newly established Faculty of Agriculture at Gombe State University, Malam Sidi Campus, to ensure a smooth take-off and promote academic excellence.

The Commissioner for Information, Culture and Ethical Orientation, Mijinyawa Ardo Tilde, made this disclosure while briefing newsmen shortly after the 49th Executive Council Meeting, presided over by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

The Commissioner said among the approvals granted was the completion of Phases I, II, and an additional Phase III of the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre, located in Yamaltu Deba Local Government Area.

This, he noted, is part of the government’s commitment to youth development and leadership capacity building.

Speaking on efforts to ensure the seamless take-off of the newly established Faculty of Agriculture, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Cooperatives, Dr Barnabas Malle, recalled that the SEC had earlier approved the establishment of the faculty on 26th May 2025 in Malam Sidi, Kwami Local Government Area.

To meet accreditation requirements set by the National Universities Commission (NUC), Dr Malle stated that the council has approved the provision of 365 hectares of land in Garin Tafida, Yamaltu Deba LGA, for demonstration farms and academic purposes.

“The land is expected to serve as a practical learning site for students and will further diversify the agricultural landscape of the state,” he said.

In support of this, the Commissioner for Higher Education, Muhammad Shettima Gadam explained that efforts are underway to acquire additional land in Kurugu, Kwami LGA, to support further expansion and fulfil NUC stipulations.

The Higher Education Commissioner also disclosed that approved has been granted by the NUC for commencement of admission, reiterating that the state government is working collaboratively with all stakeholders to ensure academic activities begun in the 2025/2026 academic session.

“His Excellency is committed to expanding access to quality education and ensuring that our youth are equipped with the right skills and experiences,” the Commissioner emphasized.

In another development, the SEC also approved a major infrastructure upgrade in public welfare, security and creating a suitable environment for businesses.

The Commissioner for Trade, Industry and Tourism, Nasiru Mohammed Aliyu, revealed that the council granted approval for the installation of solar-powered street lights across newly constructed township roads in the state capital.

He explained that the contract was awarded to Sigma Electric Nigeria Ltd at the sum of 1.068 billion Naira, with a completion timeline of 8 weeks.

“The project will enhance security, promote night-time business activities, and improve the general aesthetics of the city,” the Commissioner noted.

Also addressing the issue of water supply, the Commissioner for Environment, Water and Forest Resources, Saidu Mohammed Fawu, remarked that due to concerns about the water shortage in Gombe metropolis, the State Executive Council has constituted a committee, under the leadership of the Deputy Governor, to address water production, supply and revenue generation.

He explained that since the inception of the present administration under Governor Inuwa Yahaya, over 9 billion Naira has been spent on water production, distribution and maintenance of facilities.

However, he noted that in the period under review, the state government generated only about 140 million Naira in revenue from water supply.

He described this figure as insufficient for ensuring sustained water supply to Gombe metropolis and its environs.

“While the Inuwa Yahaya administration remains committed to investing in water supply for the people, the aspect of revenue generation will also be prioritized through the review of the water billing system”, he added.

Regarding the status of work at the booster stations, the Commissioner confirmed that all stations have been completed and are currently being managed by the contractor.

He added that the state government is in the process of engaging a reputable company to manage the scheme until full water stability is achieved in Gombe metropolis and its environs.