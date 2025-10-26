Gombe Govt Announces Death Of Commissioner, Abdullahi Bello

The government of Gombe State has announced the passing of the Commissioner for Inter al Security and Home Affairs, Col. Abdullahi Bello (rtd).

Speaking in a statement issued on Friday, October 24, by the Director-General of Press Affairs, Ismaila Uba Misilli, the state government said the date of the funeral prayer will be announced in due course.

The statement read, “Gombe State Government wishes to announce, with deep sorrow, the demise of the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Col. Abdullahi Bello (rtd), who died in a tragic motor accident today along Malam Sidi-Gombe road.

“He passed away alongside his police orderly, Sergeant Adamu Husaini while returning from Maiduguri, Borno State, after attending the North East Regional Consultation on the Development of a National Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (DDR).

“Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON received the heartbreaking news with profound sadness, describing the late Commissioner as a disciplined officer and dedicated public servant who brought his wealth of military experience, leadership and patriotism into the service of Gombe State, playing a vital role in consolidating the peace and security for which the state is renowned.

“Col. Abdullahi Bello (rtd) will be remembered as a pillar of discipline, courage and selfless service. He carried out his duties with unmatched diligence and deep sense of responsibility.

“His demise is a monumental loss not only to his family and our government, but to Gombe State and Nigeria at large,” Governor Inuwa Yahaya stated.

“He recalled the deceased’s impactful contributions in the State Executive Council, particularly in shaping policies on internal security, inter-agency collaborationand community safety.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya, on behalf of the government and people of Gombe State, extended his heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of the deceased, his associates, and the Balanga Local Government community, praying Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannat Firdaus.

The Governor equally sympathised with the family of the late police orderly, Sergeant Adamu Hussaini who also lost his life in the tragic accident, describing both men as patriots who died in active service to the state and the nation.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the Commissioner’s driver, who is currently receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the crash.