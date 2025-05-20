Gombe Gov Signs Electricity Law 2025, Establishes State Market, Regulatory Commission

Share

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has has signed the Gombe State Electricity Law 2025 into law.

The legislation, which was initially passed by the Gombe State House of Assembly on April 29, 2025, was formally assented to by the Governor on May 5, 2025.

This step is in line with the provisions of the Electricity Act 2023, signed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which mandates subnational governments to develop their own legal frameworks to manage electricity within their jurisdictions.

The Gombe State Electricity Law 2025 provides a statutory framework for the exercise of the state’s constitutional powers over intra-state electricity matters.

It formally establishes the Gombe State Electricity Market and the Gombe State Electricity Regulatory Commission (GSERC), which will serve as the principal institutions responsible for regulating electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and system operations within the state.

The new law empowers the State Government to oversee and regulate electricity affairs across the entire value chain, from generation to consumption and encourages robust private sector investment as well as public-private partnerships.

It also promotes access to electricity through various models including grid, mini-grid, and off-grid systems, leveraging both renewable and non-renewable energy sources.

Gombe State is strategically positioned to take advantage of this legal framework. As one of Nigeria’s power-generating states, it is home to the Dadinkowa Hydro-Electric Power Station, which contributes approximately 40 megawatts to the national grid.

Beyond hydro power, the state also possesses significant untapped deposits of coal, petroleum, and natural gas resources with the potential to drive industrial growth and provide reliable energy to its citizens and businesses.

The Commissioner Energy and Solid Mineral Resources, Sanusi Ahmed Pindiga, said, by domesticating the national electricity law, Gombe State is not only complying with federal directives but also charting a new course for self-reliance, sustainable development and economic diversification.

“The Gombe State Electricity Law 2025 marks a major milestone in the Inuwa Yahaya-led administration’s drive to transform the state’s energy ecosystem, empower local communities, and fuel long-term industrialization”.

This development is commig not long after the Gombe State Government approved N5.5 billion for the completion of the multi-billion Naira Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park in Dadinkowa, an initiative that has already attracted dozens of industries and investments worth billions of Naira to the state.

Among these investors is Three Ace Technologies, a power-generating company that plans to generate over 150 megawatts of electricity from solar energy to serve industries and businesses within and beyond the state.

