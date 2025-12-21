Gombe Gov Receives New Commissioner Of Police, CP Chuso

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has received the newly posted Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Ahmed Chuso, MNIPS, fwc, psc(+), who has formally assumed duty as the 24th Commissioner of Police, Gombe State Command.

The Governor welcomed the new Police Commissioner during a familiarisation visit at the Government House, Gombe, following his take over from CP Bello Yahaya.

He congratulated CP Chuso on his posting to Gombe and encouraged him to consolidate on the gains recorded by his predecessors in the state, while introducing proactive approaches to addressing security concerns.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya reiterated that peace and security remain central to his administration’s agenda, noting that the relative calm enjoyed in Gombe must be sustained through effective policing, strong intelligence gathering and close collaboration with sister security agencies and relevant stakeholders.

He praised the officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force for their professionalism and dedication to duty, and reiterated the state government’s support to the Police Command.

The Governor emphasized the importance of synergy among security agencies in strengthening public confidence and maintaining law and order.

CP Umar Ahmed Chuso thanked the Governor for the warm reception and assured him of his commitment to upholding the rule of law, enhancing security operations and promoting stronger police-community relations to ensure the continued safety of lives and property across the State.