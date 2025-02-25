Gombe Gov Receives 3 Div GOC, Major-General Oyinlola

Share

…Assures Full Support to Nigerian Army in Combating Regional Security Challenges

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has called for sustained collaboration between the state government and the Nigerian Army as well as with other security agencies to ensure a unified and effective response to emerging security challenges.

The Governor stated this when he received the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Armoured Division, Major-General Folusho Oyinlola on a courtesy visit at the Government House in Gombe.

Major-General Oyinlola is currently on a familiarization tour of the five states under his jurisdiction, namely; Plateau, Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa, and Taraba.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya commended him for his swift action since assuming office, noting that his prompt engagement with stakeholders and his proactive approach to security issues had been commendable.

The Governor used the occasion to express appreciation for the role of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in maintaining peace across Gombe state and beyond.

He however emphasized the need for intensified operations and a comprehensive approach to dealing with the men of the underworld and other elements threatening the peace of Gombe and its neighbouring states, especially where pockets of insecurity persist.

He assured the GOC of his administration’s full support in the effort to deal with security threats in the region.

Earlier in his remarks, the GOC commended Governor Inuwa Yahaya for his leadership and efforts in maintaining relative peace in Gombe State.

He acknowledged the Governor’s commitment to security, recognizing Gombe as one of the most peaceful states in the North-East despite the regional security challenges.

He also praised Governor Inuwa Yahaya for standing firm and ensuring the safety and security of the people of Gombe, noting the collaborative efforts between the state government and security agencies in promoting peace and stability.

He reiterated his commitment to working closely with the state government to address security concerns, emphasizing that the Nigerian Army would continue to engage with local communities and key stakeholders in the region to strengthen security networks and enhance cooperation.

