Gombe Gov Reaffirms Important Of Developmental Narrative At FG, State Level

The Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has emphasized the importance of aligning developmental narratives at both the federal and subnational levels to ensure cohesive and impactful governance.

He also reiterated the need to preserve institutional memory and build a lasting legacy that future generations can draw upon.

The Governor gave this admonition on Friday, when he hosted two top presidential media aides; Sunday Dare, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Communication and Tope Ajayi, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, at the Gombe Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.

Their interaction centred around enhancing strategic communication, improving governance documentation and syncing presidential and subnational narratives around developmental strides.

The visiting presidential aides commended Governor Inuwa Yahaya for his visionary leadership, particularly his commitment to inclusive governance, infrastructure development and transparent documentation of achievements.

They acknowledged the Governor’s efforts in not only executing people-oriented policies but also ensuring those efforts are properly recorded and communicated for posterity and national reference.

Sunday Dare, a seasoned journalist and media strategist, noted that Gombe under Governor Inuwa Yahaya has become a model of purposeful leadership in Northern Nigeria.

He stressed the importance of strategic storytelling in governance, urging state leaders to continue to build strong narratives around their policies and programmes.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya welcomed the media aides warmly and expressed appreciation for their visit, which he described as mutually enriching.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to openness, proactive communication and strategic partnerships with key stakeholders.

According to the Governor, these principles remain central to driving inclusive governance, strengthening public trust, and delivering sustainable development outcomes for the people.