Gombe Gov Pays Condolence Visit To Bala Mohammed Over Step-Mother’s Death

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, on Friday, paid a condolence visit to his Bauchi State counterpart, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, following the death of his stepmother, Hajiya Hauwa Duguri who passed away on Wednesday, January 1.

In his condolence remarks to his counterpart and family members at the Ramat House in Bauchi, Governor Inuwa Yahaya expressed deep sympathy over the loss, describing the deceased as a great woman who lived an exemplary life.

“The loss of a motherly figure leaves a vacuum that is difficult to fill. We share this grief as one family. Gombe and Bauchi are one, and our bonds have turned us into a single family.

“Whatever happens in Bauchi, we feel it happens to us as well, and we stand with you in both joyous and difficult times. Therefore, on behalf of the government and people of Gombe State.

“I extend our deepest sympathies to you, your family, and the entire people of Bauchi State. I also urge you to find solace in the enduring legacy of service to humanity and the love she left behind”, the Governor said.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive her shortcomings and admit her into Aljannat Firdaus.

In his response, Governor Bala Mohammed expressed profound gratitude to Governor Inuwa Yahaya and the people of Gombe State for their solidarity, emphasizing that the visit was an affirmation of the bond of brotherhood and mutual respect between the two states.

“Your presence here today is a great source of comfort to my family and me. It reminds us of the importance of unity, love and shared values between our two states.

“We are grateful for this visit. On behalf of my family and I, we appreciate you and the entire people of Gombe state for your support and solidarity at this difficult moment. May Allah reward you abundantly”, Governor Mohammed remarked.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya was accompanied on the visit by the Speaker of the Gombe State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Mohammed Luggerewo and his colleague in the house, Hon. Adamu Musa Nafada, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, the Executive Secretary, Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Sa’adu Hassan and other government functionaries.

