Gombe Gov: Nigeria’s Strength Lies In Unity, Not Fragmentation

..Charges NDC Course Participants to Uphold Patriotism, Defend Nigeria’s Sovereignty

…As Governor Inuwa Yahaya Gets Praises from Defence College

The Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has reiterated the importance of safeguarding Nigeria’s unity, peace and collective prosperity, stressing that national cohesion remains the only viable pathway to the country’s sustainable development.

The Governor made this assertion while hosting participants of the National Defence College (NDC) Course 34 to a banquet held in Gombe, organised to showcase the rich cultural heritage, history and unique diversity of the state.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya emphasised the cosmopolitan nature of Gombe, describing it as a true model of unity in diversity where people of different ethnic, religious and regional backgrounds coexist peacefully.

“Gombe is a mini Nigeria and a replica of Africa’s diversity. Despite our differences, we live in peace with one another, devoid of ethnic, religious or regional prejudice. This is exactly the direction our country must follow if we truly desire to grow as a multicultural and multiethnic nation,” the Governor remarked.

He attributed Gombe State’s stability to its rich history, cultural mix, and geographical significance, adding that the state’s exemplary unity could serve as a blueprint for strengthening Nigeria’s national cohesion.

Expressing concern over individuals advocating for the breakup of the country, Governor Inuwa Yahaya described such calls as misguided and lacking a proper understanding of Nigeria’s deeply intertwined history, shared sacrifices, and cultural blend shaped by the nation’s founding fathers and heroes.

He urged the National Defence College delegation, comprising senior military officers and strategic participants, to remain steadfast in upholding patriotism and defending the sovereignty of Nigeria.

“As trained military personnel, you must read history and dig deeper. Nigeria’s unity and sovereignty must be protected at all costs. We must not allow any space for the gospel of division to thrive,” he cautioned.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya noted that Nigeria’s identity and global image rest in the hands of its citizens.

“It is we who must tell the world who we are. The onus lies on us,” he stated, proudly noting that the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, hails from Gombe, an indication of the state’s global relevance.

Reaffirming Gombe’s economic potential, the Governor pointed out the state’s abundant mineral deposits and emerging oil prospects, revealing that over one billion barrels of oil deposits had been confirmed within the region.

He called for greater investment and resource mobilization to support both the state’s growth and Nigeria’s broader development agenda.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya thanked the NDC delegation for choosing Gombe for their study tour, expressing confidence that their experience reflects the peaceful and progressive Nigeria that citizens aspire to build.

“I believe what you have seen in Gombe is the Nigeria we all want; a united, peaceful, and prosperous nation,” he said.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Secretary to the Gombe State Government, Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, said that Gombe remains open to meaningful partnerships that promote peace, harmony, and the overall development of the state, stressing that the government will continue to work with institutions and stakeholders committed to strengthening growth and stability.

In his remarks, the leader of the delegation, Brigadier-General Olumide Adeleke Ojo, commended the pace of development in Gombe, affirming that the state is positioned to become one of Nigeria’s most prominent subnational economies in the next five to ten years.

“With the scale of investment Governor Inuwa Yahaya is making in critical sectors, Gombe State will soon be one of the states to reckon with in this country,” he stated.

Brighter- General Ojo further assured that he would recommend the governor’s name for inclusion on the National Defence College’s list of strategic leaders for his outstanding contributions to governance and development.

Speaking on behalf of participants, Col. T. J. Abdallah, who hails from Kano State, thanked Governor Inuwa Yahaya for approving the study tour and for the warm hospitality extended to the team throughout their stay in Gombe State.

He noted that the personal interactions and field visits offered deep insights into the state’s developmental strides.

“We have enjoyed our stay across all the sites we visited. One astonishing thing about His Excellency is that at every location, from the Industrial Park to Ashaka, Maiganga Coal Mine, and the Dadinkowa Power Plant – we saw your footprint; we saw true vision, foresight, and commitment”, he said.

Col. Abdallah added that the delegation arrived with modest expectations but would leave Gombe with “unforgettable memories” that will enrich their professional knowledge and support improvements in their national security operations.

“His Excellency is truly a strategic leader, cosmopolitan, inclusive, and open-minded. He has shown that Gombe State is for everybody, and everyone is represented. Perhaps this is the secret behind the peace enjoyed in the state,” he remarked.

In appreciation of the governor’s hospitality, the delegation presented special recognitions to individuals assigned by the state government to support their tour.

The award recipients included: the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi; Commissioner for Special Duties and Regional Integration, Alh. Shehu Yerima Abdullahi, Special Adviser on Security, Abubakar Aminu Musa, Senior Special Assistant on Security, Yusuf Musa Dan Bayo, and Joshua Dan Malam, Information Officer in the SSG’s Office.

The event featured spectacular cultural performances from various indigenous troupes, showcasing the unique heritage through displays of farming traditions, hunting skills, war dances and other social and economic expressions that reflect the state’s rich cultural identity.