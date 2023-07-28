Gombe Gov Names 12 New Perm Secs

The Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Yahaya has approved the selection of 12 new Permanent Secretaries to the state civil service.

The appointments were made based on the candidates’ appropriateness in terms of credentials, experience, hard work, devotion, and loyalty, as well as their performance during the promotion examinations and interviews.

The Interim Head of the Civil sSrvice, Ahmed Abdullahi, made the announcement of the governor’s approval in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday.

The development, in Abdullahi’s opinion, is also consistent with the current administration’s dedication to reviving the civil service and its determination to make sure that devoted employees reach the pinnacle of their careers before retiring.

Mohammed Ibrahim Jalo and Adamu Mohammed Kala from the Akko Local Government, Dr. Ibrahim Yakubu from Balanga, Sa’adatu Bome Ishaya from Billiri, Abdulkadir Adamu from Dukku, Abubakar Babayo Hassan from Gombe, and Ahmed Mohammed Yunusa from the Gombe LGA are among the new permanent secretaries.

In addition, Mohammed Ismail Hina of Yamaltu Deba LGA and Mohammed Dantata Ndus of Kaltungo, Abubakar Bella M/ sidi of Kwami, Shuaibu Ibrahim of Shongom, and others were present.

“All the appointments are with immediate effect,” Abdullahi’s statement partly added.