Gombe Gov Mourns FUK Ex-VC, Gani

Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has mourned the passing of Professor Alhassan Gani, former Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Kashere (FUK), who died on Sunday morning.

In a statement issued by his Director-General of Press Affairs, Ismaila Uba Misilli, the governor described the late academic as an asset to the university during his tenure as its second Vice Chancellor. He recalled Professor Gani’s efforts in fostering a productive relationship between the institution and the Gombe State Government.

Until his death, Professor Gani was a scholar in the Department of Biological Sciences at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi.

Governor Yahaya described his death as a profound loss to the academic community and the country at large, noting that the late professor would be remembered for his contributions to education, research, and leadership in Nigeria’s university system.

He extended his condolences to Professor Gani’s family, colleagues, and the management, staff, and students of both FUK and ATBU. He also sympathised with the people of Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State, where the deceased hailed from and held the traditional title of Dan Masanin Kanam.

Governor Yahaya prayed for Allah’s forgiveness for the deceased and for his admittance into Aljannat Firdaus.