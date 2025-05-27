Share

…Inuwa Yahaya Breaks 29-Year-old Developmental Stalemate

Barely days after unveiling the architectural design and signing the contract for the long-awaited Gombe State Secretariat Complex, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has officially performed the foundation laying ceremony for what is set to become a landmark edifice in the state’s administrative history.

Speaking at the groundbreaking event, Governor Inuwa Yahaya described the project as a long-overdue fulfillment of a vision conceived nearly three decades ago.

He recalled that since the establishment of Gombe State, the Dahiru Deba Secretariat was intended to be the first phase of a more extensive civil service hub.

However, successive administrations failed to continue the project, leaving Ministries, Departments, and Agencies dispersed across rented facilities in the state capital, an arrangement that has negatively impacted service delivery and increased overhead costs.

“The state-of-the-art Secretariat is not just a building; it is a statement of our belief that our civil service deserves the very best,” the Governor stated.

The proposed complex will house the Office of the Head of Civil Service and four blocks accommodating several ministries, with remodeled existing structures and essential ancillary facilities.

Awarded to Datum Construction Nigeria Limited at a contract sum of N68.5 billion, the project is expected to be completed within 95 weeks, ahead of the administration’s terminal date of May 29, 2027.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya emphasized that 40% of the contract sum has been earmarked as an initial payment, and the state government is prepared to provide all necessary support to ensure timely and high-quality execution.

He further noted that the Secretariat’s design incorporates modern architecture with green energy features, reflecting a blend of cultural heritage, environmental sustainability, and administrative efficiency.

Governor Inuwa also highlighted that the Secretariat is a key component of the ongoing Three-Arms Zone development, which includes a new State Assembly Complex and High Court, aimed at centralizing key governance infrastructure for enhanced coordination.

“Our administration has prioritized civil service reforms, consistently paying salaries, implementing minimum wage, and establishing the Bureau for Public Service Reforms.

This Secretariat is an investment in our civil service, and we expect a commensurate boost in productivity and accountability,” Governor Inuwa Yahaya added.

Ealier in his welcome address, the Commissioner of Works, Housing and Transportation, Hon. Usman Mainama’a Kallamu commended governor Inuwa for fulfilling his promise of building a befitting infrastructure to support governance and public services.

“With this commitment of Governor Inuwa Yahaya, he will undoubtedly leave the state far better than he met it leaving legacies that will stand the taste of time not for the present but for the unborn generationa.” The commissioner said.

In his remarks, the Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Ahmed Kasimu Abdullahi, lauded the Governor’s foresight, stating that civil servants have operated under suboptimal conditions since the state’s creation.

“This iconic structure will not only end decades of inefficiency but will redefine the identity and dignity of the Gombe civil service,” he noted.

The Managing Director of Datum Construction Nigeria Ltd., represented by Engr. Ibrahim Najjar, assured the Governor and the people of Gombe State of the contractor’s commitment to delivering a high-quality project on schedule.

The project consultant, Architect Aisami of Cross Vault Associates Ltd., described the Secretariat as a two-storey structure consisting of four major blocks, designated parking spaces, landscape features, and a separate building for the Head of Service.

Share