Gombe Gov Hosts Buni, Masari, Commissions Key Projects

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, on Tuesday, hosted his Yobe State counterpart, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, alongside the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political and Other Matters, Hon. Ibrahim Kabir Masari, for the commissioning of key projects and the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) Secretariats.

The projects commissioned by Governor Buni include the New Nafada Local Government Secretariat, the Nafada 4-Span Bridge, and the Mega Non-Formal Learning Centre (Tsangaya School).

New Teegraph reports that the projects are strategic interventions by the Inuwa Yahaya-led administration with far-reaching socio-economic and administrative impact on Nafada Local Government Area and its surrounding communities.

Prior to the construction of the new Secretariat, staff of the Local Government Council operated in a visibly dilapidated structure that was not only inconducive but also inefficient for modern public administration.

The Nafada 4-Span Bridge addresses a longstanding challenge faced by the people of the area. Before its construction, the route became virtually impassable, especially during the rainy season.

The Mega Non-Formal Learning Centre (Tsangaya School) in Nafada is designed to integrate Almajiri children into a structured and supportive learning environment.

Another project commissioned and performed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political and Other Matters, Hon. Ibrahim Kabir Masari, was the 7.5 km Kwanan Rugaji to Almakashi road with a spur to Gargaldu, which connects Funakaye local government in Gombe with communities in Yobe State.

The road, which for years subjected communities to severe hardship, especially during the rainy season, will now unlock and stimulate economic activities across the area.

The Presidential Aide also commissioned an ultramodern 66-shop commercial complex in Bajoga, named in honour of the late Emir Muhammadu Kwairanga.

The facility is designed to boost commercial activities, stimulate local economic growth and provide a conducive business environment for traders and entrepreneurs.

At the foundation-laying ceremonies for the Funakaye South Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Tongo and the Nafada South LCDA in Birin Fulani, Governor Yahaya stated that the development followed the creation of 13 LCDAs, a deliberate step aimed at institutionalising sustainable development and bringing governance closer to the grassroots.

“Today marks another significant milestone in our journey to deepen democracy and accelerate development at the grassroots. The foundation laying for Funakaye South LCDA in Tongo and Nafada South LCDA in Birin Fulani is a direct outcome of our administration’s decision to create 13 Local Council Development Areas ”, the Governor stated.

“These LCDAs are designed to institutionalise meaningful development and ensure that governance is brought closer to our people.

“Our vision is clear: these development areas will, in due course, metamorphose into full-fledged Local Government Areas as we continue to strengthen their structures and capacities”, he added.

He noted that subsequent local council elections in the state will be conducted simultaneously with the LCDAs to strengthen their administrative legitimacy and democratic foundation.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya acknowledged the proven role of LCDAs in accelerating grassroots development, revealing that Gombe State drew inspiration from the remarkable success recorded in Lagos State and other parts of the country.

He particularly commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his foresight and boldness in establishing development areas during his tenure as Governor of Lagos State.

“We are encouraged by the positive impact this model has had in Lagos State and other states. I must commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his foresight and bold leadership in creating development areas during his time as Governor of Lagos State.

“That visionary step has continued to yield dividends, and we are confident that Gombe State will record even greater success with this initiative”, he said.

The Governor emphasised that, like the existing local governments, the newly created LCDAs would have four thematic areas of focus, which include security, primary healthcare, education and agriculture, which he said are fundamental to transforming communities, especially rural settlements.

In his remarks during the functions, Governor Mai Mala Buni commended his Gombe counterpart for what he described as bold and strategic initiatives that will strengthen local governance.

He lauded the pace of development in the state and emphasised the importance of unity and collaboration among Northern governors in addressing shared challenges, particularly in areas of development and security.

He urged the communities and the entire people of Gombe state to continue to support Governor Inuwa Yahaya in his efforts to transform the state, calling for intensified prayers for sustained peace and development across the state, Northern Nigeria and the country at large.

Speaking during the commissioning of the 7.5 km Kwanan Rugaji to Almakashi, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political and Other Matters, Hon. Ibrahim Kabir Masari, applauded Governor Inuwa Yahaya and the Gombe State Government for aligning its development blueprint with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government, describing the project as reflective of responsible leadership and prudent resource management.

Earlier speaking, Director-General of the Gombe State Joint Project Development Agency, Bldr. Mahmood Yusuf, PhD, provided an overview of the projects being jointly executed between the state and local governments, ensuring quality and timely completion of the projects.

During the visits to both Funakaye and Nafada local governments, Governor Inuwa Yahaya led his guests and members of his entourage to pay homage to the Emir of Funakaye and the Emir of Nafada.

Both Emirs thanked the Governor for the visit, and for the tremendous work his administration has done for the development of their respective domains, assuring him of their continued support and loyalty for the development and progress of Gombe state.

At Funakaye Emirate, the Emir, His Royal Highness, Alh. Yakubu Muhammad Kwairanga honoured the Governors’ guests by conferring on them Chieftaincy titles.

While Governor Mai Mala Buni was named as ‘Dikuman Funakaye’, Ibrahim Masari was named the ‘Dan Saran Funakaye’.

Similarly, the Emir of Nafada, Alhaji Muhammadu Dadum Hamza, conferred the titles of Muqaddas and Dan Sarari of Nafada on Governor Buni and Hon. Masari, respectively.