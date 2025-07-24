Gombe Gov Hosts Ad-hoc Committee To Review Report On NSGF Institutional Framework

…Northern Govs Chart Path for Greater, Sustainable Regional Impact

The Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya on Thursday convened a technical meeting of the Ad-hoc Committee on the Institutional Reform of the Forum, aimed at repositioning the NSGF for greater effectiveness, responsiveness and impact.

The meeting, held at the Gombe Governor’s Lodge in Abuja, reviewed a comprehensive report submitted by the Centre for Policy Research and Development Solutions, which was commissioned to provide expert recommendations on the reform and strengthening of the NSGF’s institutional framework.

The proposed reforms are part of the vision by Governor Inuwa Yahaya to transform the Forum into a more dynamic, structured and results-oriented regional platform, as well as usher in a new era of cooperation among the 19 northern states.

Ad-hoc committee members present at the meeting included governors Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger State, and Uba Sani of Kaduna State.

During the technical session, a detailed presentation on a range of proposed structural and operational reforms were presented to the governors, by the lead Adviser, Malam MK Ahmad, including a new operational structure and organogram for the Forum, defined governance structures, such as leadership roles, general assembly composition and committees.

Also, proposals for a permanent secretariat to ensure continuity and administrative efficiency and a draft financial framework to support sustainable operations and programme implementation were received.

While welcoming his colleagues, Governor Inuwa Yahaya emphasized the importance of institutionalizing the Forum to better serve the interests of the region.

“Our goal is to reposition the Northern States Governors’ Forum as a more functional and impactful institution that can effectively coordinate regional priorities, address shared challenges and drive sustainable development across our states,” he said.

Recall that since assuming the chairmanship of the NSGF in 2023, Governor Inuwa Yahaya has continued to lead several efforts to revitalize the Forum, recognizing the need for a more cohesive and strategic platform to tackle the deep-rooted socio-economic challenges facing Northern Nigeria.

The Northern States Governors’ Forum is a platform for regular dialogue and coordinated action among the 19 northern governors to promote unity, peace and prosperity in the region.