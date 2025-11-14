Gombe Gov Hands Over 16 New Vehicles To Court Judges, Khadis

The Gombe State Government has strengthened the operational capacity of the state’s judiciary with the distribution of 16 brand-new vehicles to High Court judges and khadis of the Shari’a Court of Appeal, aimed at enhancing judicial efficiency, mobility and institutional autonomy.

Presenting the vehicles, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Mannasah Daniel Jatau, said the gesture demonstrates the government’s sincerity in providing essential tools for efficient service delivery by all arms of government.

He added that the intervention is in line with the Governor’s resolve to build a balanced, well-equipped and fully independent justice system capable of delivering timely and effective services to citizens.

The Deputy Governor noted that the Inuwa-led administration has consistently tackled longstanding challenges across all sectors in line with its promises to the people, including ongoing efforts to clear the inherited gratuity backlog and ensure prompt salary payments.

“The Governor has done his part; as you can see, these vehicles are brand-new 2025 models, and I urged the beneficiaries to use them strictly for official duties. It is now left to the beneficiaries to reflect this investment in improved performance,” he said.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Mal. Muhammad Gambo Magaji revealed that the state government procured the 16 brand new vehicles for all judges and khadis, as well as the Chief Judge and Grand Khadi, at a cost of over 2 billion naira.

The commissioner noted that this is the first time in more than a decade that the judiciary is receiving new official vehicles, describing the move as a major boost to judicial autonomy and effectiveness.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Barr. Zubair Muhammad Umar described the gesture as the fulfilment of a long-standing commitment to reposition the justice sector.

He pointed to the ongoing construction of the over 16 billion Naira ultra-modern High Court complex as further evidence of the administration’s commitment.

He explained that many judicial officers had gone more than 12 years without vehicle replacements, despite the mandatory four-year renewal cycle.

“From the quality and standard of the vehicles provided, it is clear that His Excellency has fulfilled his promise in a way that truly befits the status of our judicial officers,” he said.

The Attorney General recalled that, four years ago, the then newly appointed judges and khadis received official vehicles shortly after their swearing-in, noting that the latest gesture reaffirms the government’s commitment to the timely replacement of such facilities in line with the stipulated four-year cycle.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, Gombe Branch, Barr. Zubairu Alhassan applauded the governor for the unprecedented gesture made to the judiciary, noting that the provision of vehicles reflects respect for the rule of law and a commitment to strengthening justice delivery across the state.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, the Chief Registrars of the High Court and the Shari’a Court of Appeal expressed profound appreciation to Governor Inuwa Yahaya for his consistent support of the judiciary.

They noted that the provision of official vehicles will greatly improve mobility, productivity and overall justice delivery across the state.

“His Excellency has always intervened at the right time. Most of our requests have been honoured, and this long-awaited provision of vehicles will greatly enhance justice delivery across the state. We assure the government that these vehicles will be used judiciously,” they said.

Since assuming office in 2019, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to the effective and efficient functioning of all three arms of government by providing them with conducive working environments to discharge their constitutional duties.