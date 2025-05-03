Gombe Gov Hails Journalists On World Press Freedom Day

Share

…Urges Responsible Journalism in Digital Era

Gombe State Governor and Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has felicitated with journalists in the State and beyond as they join their counterparts globally to commemorate the 2025 World Press Freedom Day, on Saturday, May 3.

In a message to mark the occasion, Governor Inuwa Yahaya lauded media professionals for their commitment to truth, transparency, and public enlightenment, describing them as indispensable partners in the democratic process.

He noted that the theme for this year’s celebration, “Reporting in the Brave New World: The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom and the Media,” is particularly relevant as societies grapple with the dynamic transformations brought about by digital technology.

The Governor emphasised that in the face of rapid technological advances, the role of the media as watchdogs of society and guardians of public interest remains as crucial as ever.

While acknowledging the opportunities presented by artificial intelligence and other digital tools, he cautioned against the attendant risks, particularly misinformation, fake news, and threats to the safety of journalists.

“The digital age has redefined how information is produced and consumed,” the Governor noted, “but it also brings challenges that must be met with responsibility, integrity, and a renewed commitment to ethical journalism.”

The Governor commended journalists in Gombe State for their professionalism and their role in promoting democratic ideals by enlightening the public on government policies and global developments.

“Your steadfast commitment to the truth, your relentless pursuit of accountability, and your courageous voices are more vital than ever in our society,” he said.

The NSGF Chairman described World Press Freedom Day as a time to reaffirm the value of information as a public good and to explore ways to enhance the production, distribution, and reception of credible content that empowers citizens and promotes transparency in governance.

He assured the media community of his administration’s continued partnership and support, stating that his government remains committed to promoting an environment where press freedom thrives and journalists can work without fear or intimidation.

“As we celebrate this important day, I urge you to continue to stand firm in the pursuit of a society where information uplifts, empowers and leaves no one behind,” the Governor stressed.

