Gombe Gov Constitutes C’ttee To Investigate Vandalization Of Schools

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the appointment of a committee to conduct a thorough investigation into the vandalisation of primary and secondary schools across the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, who conveyed the Governor’s approval, said the action was informed by the state government’s concern over increasing cases of damage to educational facilities and its commitment to safeguarding public infrastructure.

The committee will be chaired by Malam Aliyu M. Kamara, with membership drawn from key education, administrative and local government institutions.

Members include the Chairperson of the Teachers’ Service Commission; the Chairman of the Secondary School Education Board; the Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Local Government; and the Permanent Secretary/Director-General, Bureau of Public Service Reforms.

Others are the Director, Schools Services, Ministry of Education; the State ALGON Chairman; and the Director, PRS, SUBEB. The Director, Special Services & Political, will serve as Secretary.

The committee is mandated, with immediate effect, to investigate the scale, pattern and causes of the vandalism; identify affected schools; assess the extent of damage; and recommend preventive measures and accountability mechanisms to forestall future occurrences.

The findings of the committee are expected to guide further government action toward strengthening school security and protecting public investments in the education sector.