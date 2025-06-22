Gombe Gov Condemns Killing Of Kaduna Travellers

Share

Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, Governor of Gombe State and Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum, has outrightly condemned the killing of innocent travellers from Kaduna State in Plateau State.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the victims, who were reportedly en route to attend a wedding ceremony, were ambushed and brutally murdered in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Reacting to the tragic incident, Governor Inuwa Yahaya, in a statement signed by his Director-General of Press Affairs, Ismaila Misilli, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives, describing the incident as a barbaric and cowardly act that has no place in a civilised society.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Kaduna State, particularly to the bereaved families affected by the attack.

Governor Inuwa prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and comfort to their families in this difficult time.

Yahaya commended the authorities in the Plateau State Government and security agencies for their quick response, particularly the arrest of suspects linked to the incident.

He called for a thorough investigation and prompt prosecution of all those involved to ensure that justice is served.

The NSGF Chairman also appealed to residents of Plateau, Kaduna, and neighbouring states to remain calm and law-abiding, urging against any form of reprisal.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Northern Governors’ Forum to collaborate on strengthening security, promoting peaceful co-existence, and addressing the root causes of conflict and insecurity across the region.

