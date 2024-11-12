Gombe Gov Appoints Three New Permanent Secretaries

Share

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, has approved the appointment of three new Permanent Secretaries in the state civil service.

The Governor’s approval was conveyed by the Head of Civil Service, Ahmed Kasimu Abdullahi, who explained that the appointments were based on the appointees’ outstanding credentials, extensive experience, hard work, commitment, and loyalty, as well as their exceptional performance in the recent promotion examinations and interviews.

The Head of Service further noted that the appointments were necessitated by the vacancies created due to the retirement of Permanent Secretaries from three Local Government Areas of Balanga, Dukku, and Yamaltu-Deba.

This decision is also in line with the present administration’s commitment to revitalizing the civil service and ensuring that diligent civil servants reach the pinnacle of their careers before retirement.

The newly appointed Permanent Secretaries are: Mohammed Yusuf Kulani (Balanga), Ahmad S. Guli (Dukku) and Alhassan Ibrahim (Yamaltu-Deba).

Governor Inuwa Yahaya expects the new appointees to leverage their extensive experience in their new roles to further strengthen the efficiency and effectiveness of the state civil service.

All the appointments are with immediate effect.

Share

Please follow and like us: