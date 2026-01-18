When history takes stock of leaders who chose foresight over hesitation and action over rhetoric, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, will stand out as one who understood that energy is not merely about electricity but about productivity, dignity, economic competitiveness and sustainable development.

The recent transfer of regulatory oversight of the electricity market in Gombe State from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to the Gombe State Electricity Regulatory Commission (GOSERC) is a bold statement of readiness and an administrative milestone that signals a state prepared to take ownership of its energy future and a Governor determined to seize every opportunity that will unlock growth and improve the quality of life of his people.

By fulfilling all the conditions stipulated in the amended Constitution and the Electricity Act 2023, Gombe has joined the league of forward-looking states taking advantage of Nigeria’s power sector decentralization. This achievement did not happen by chance.

It is the product of deliberate planning, institutional foresight and leadership that believes development must be anticipated, not awaited.

To ensure that this historic transition takes off on a sound and credible footing, Governor Inuwa Yahaya demonstrated uncommon seriousness by appointing a seasoned technocrat with deep sectoral knowledge and cognate experience, Dr. Usman Abba Arabi, as Chairman of the newly established GOSERC.

The choice of Dr. Arabi reflects the Governor’s conviction that strong institutions require competent leadership, technical depth and regulatory integrity.

It is a clear signal to investors and stakeholders that electricity market in Gombe will be guided by professionalism, transparency and best global practices.

Governor Yahaya’s embrace of state-level electricity regulation is anchored in his clear understanding that reliable power is the backbone of industrialization, job creation and inclusive economic growth.

With GOSERC now in charge of intrastate electricity activities, Gombe is better positioned to design tariffs that reflect local realities, issue licenses that attract credible investors and regulate supply and distribution with efficiency and accountability.

Beyond regulation, the Governor has consistently matched policy with action. Across several local government areas, the Inuwa Yahaya administration is deploying solar mini-grid projects to expand electricity access, particularly in rural and underserved communities.

These projects, in partnership with REA, will go beyond lighting homes; they will power small businesses, health centres and water schemes, bringing tangible development to the grassroots and reducing dependence on the national grid.

At the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park, the administration has reinforced its industrial ambition with the ongoing construction of a 7.5MVA Injection Substation, in partnership with the Niger Delta Power Holding Company, designed to provide stable and dedicated power supply to industries.

This critical infrastructure sends a strong message to investors that Gombe is serious about industrial productivity, efficiency and ease of doing business.

Even more ambitious is the state’s proposed 100-megawatt solar power generation project, which the government intends to execute in partnership with a reputable Chinese conglomerate.

This project, when realized, will significantly boost power capacity and strengthen Gombe State’s clean energy mix. Notably, Governor Yahaya has already engaged the African Development Bank (AfDB) on the project, proving his proactive approach to mobilizing international financing and technical partnerships for transformative infrastructure.

The Governor’s energy vision was further strengthened by his recent engagement with stakeholders at the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) Forum, where he passionately wooed investors to harness Gombe State’s vast solar potential.

At the forum, Governor Inuwa Yahaya made a compelling case for Gombe as a prime destination for renewable energy investment, highlighting the state’s regulatory readiness, land availability, political will and commitment to public-private partnerships. His message was clear: Gombe is open, ready and serious about clean energy development.