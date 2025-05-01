Gombe Easter Truck Tragedy Deliberate Attack –Probe Panel

Share

A government-appointed investigative panel has concluded that the fatal Easter Monday truck incident in Biliri, Biliri Local Government Area of Gombe State was a deliberate act, not an accident.

The ad-hoc committee, which included representatives from both Christian and Muslim communities, was tasked with probing the circumstances surrounding the April 21 tragedy that claimed six lives and left 18 others critically injured.

Announcing the findings, committee chairman and member of the Gombe State House of Assembly, Rambi Ayala, said the truck driver intentionally drove into the rear of a Christian procession during Easter celebrations.

Ayala said: “Our investigation revealed that the driver’s actions were deliberate. He rammed into the last batch of worshippers during their procession, causing multiple deaths and injuries.”

The panel identified 36 victims in total, with 18 currently receiving treatment at the Federal Teaching Hospital and Specialist Hospital in Gombe.

The deceased were named as: Grace David, Clement Lakason, Ephraim Ibrahim, Faida P. Uslas, Rejoice Mela, and Praise Ayuba.

In its recommendations, the panel urged the Gombe State Government to urgently upgrade medical infrastructure, especially in emergency response capabilities.

“There’s a critical need to renovate and equip general hospitals to manage crises like this,” Ayala added. The committee also commended the quick response of state emergency services and called for continued religious harmony and community cooperation in the wake of the tragedy.

Share