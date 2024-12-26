Gombe Driver Crashes Into Christmas Procession, Injured 22

The Gombe State Police Command on Wednesday said 22 persons were injured when a vehicle crashed into a Christmas procession.
This is contained in a statement issued by the state police spokesperson, Buhari Abdullahi, who stated that the accident occurred around 2 pm along Bauchi Road.
According to him, a Volkswagen Sharon vehicle loaded with bags of rice turned off the road and rammed into some Christian faithful in the Tumfure area of Gombe.
The police spokesperson said the driver of the vehicle, whose identity is yet unknown, lost control and hit the crowd, the driver fled the scene while a mob set the vehicle ablaze.
Abdullahi noted that the victims were taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Gombe, and the specialist hospital for treatment.
However, the spokesperson noted that a combined team of security operatives and leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) were on the ground to ensure peace and order.