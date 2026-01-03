Gombe Disburses N14m To Families Of 7 Deceased Journalists

The Gombe State Government has disbursed a total of N14 million to the families of seven journalists, who lost their lives in a tragic motor accident along the Billiri-Kumo Road.

The fatal crash occurred on Monday, December 29, 2025, as the journalists were returning from the wedding ceremony of a colleague in Kaltungo Local Government Area.

Each bereaved family received N2 million from Gombe State Government as financial support to augment burial and related expenses.

The intervention is part of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya’s commitment to cushioning the impact of the painful loss on the affected families.

Presiding over the disbursement exercise on behalf of the Governor, the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, disclosed that an initial token of support had earlier been provided to the families of the injured victims immediately after the incident.

He added that the Governor has also assumed full responsibility for the medical treatment and hospital bills of those who sustained injuries and are currently receiving care.

Professor Njodi reiterated the commitment of the present administration to the welfare of journalists, expressing deep sorrow over the monumental loss to the state and the media profession. “Our hearts have been restless since this tragic incident.

While we cannot bring back the departed or fully compensate for the loss, His Excellency has approved this support to assist with burial expenses, just as the government has taken full responsibility for the medical bills of those who survived,” he said.