Gombe CP Speaks On Security Threat

CP Hayatu Usman, the Commissioner of Police of Gombe State Command on Friday refuted the claims making rounds that bandits have entered the state and informants are on the rise.

New Telegraph reports that the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Muhammad Bello, warned residents on Tuesday during the decoration of 302 officers not to accommodate strangers or their agents, claiming that criminals were migrating from the North West to the North East.

CP Usman in a statement issued to journalists at the command headquarters described the unverified claims by the security agents as unfounded.

Speaking through the state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mahid Abubakar said that there is no threat in the state.

The statement partly read, “The attention of Gombe State Police Command has been drawn to a trending video in circulation purported to have emanated from a sister security agency that ‘bandits have infiltrated Gombe State and that bandits informants are on the increase.”

“The command wishes to state emphatically that there is no such threat in Gombe State, and the command, in collaboration with other security agencies, is committed to ensuring the protection of lives and property, maintenance of law and order in the state.”

While advising locals to reject the misinformation and go about their work without fear, Usman sought credible information that would contribute to the state’s harmonious coexistence.

“Therefore, well-meaning members of the state should discountenance the trending video message and go about their lawful businesses as usual, the command also assures the people and residents alike of their safety.

“Finally, the public is enjoined to report any suspicious persons or movements to the nearest Police Stations,” the statement added.