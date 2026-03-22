Gombe Blueprint: Cultivating Peace Through Land Reform

Across the vast stretches of Nigeria, the escalating friction between farmers and pastoralists has transitioned from a localised concern into a profound threat to the nation’s social and economic stability.

What was once an occasional rural dispute has increasingly evolved into violent confrontation, undermining food security and weakening the fragile stability of rural communities.

At a time when Nigeria is grappling with inflation, food shortages and economic uncertainty, disruptions in agricultural production carry consequences far beyond the villages where they occur.

The farmer–herder conflict has therefore become not only a security issue but also a pressing national development challenge.

Yet within this complex national landscape, Gombe State is emerging as a compelling example of how proactive governance can transform a longstanding conflict into an opportunity for reform.

Through deliberate land-use policies and renewed engagement with traditional institutions, the state is demonstrating that rural tensions can be managed through foresight rather than force.

Historically, the relationship between farmers and pastoralists was characterised by mutual dependence rather than hostility.

For generations across the Sahel, both groups developed a system of seasonal cooperation that allowed each to benefit from the other’s activities.

Pastoralists migrated with rainfall patterns, guiding their livestock across designated corridors and grazing fields after harvest.

In doing so, cattle consumed crop residues while enriching the soil with organic manure, naturally preparing farmland for the next planting cycle.

This delicate balance functioned as an unwritten but respected agreement that sustained agricultural productivity across large parts of northern Nigeria.

Communities understood the rhythm of movement, and conflicts were resolved through traditional mediation long before they escalated. However, the pressures of modern development have gradually strained this once harmonious relationship.

Rapid population growth has significantly expanded farmland, pushing cultivation into areas that historically served as grazing routes. At the same time, environmental challenges have intensified the problem.

Desertification, driven by climate change and unsustainable land use, has steadily reduced grazing resources in northern zones, forcing pastoralists to move further south in search of pasture.

These migrations frequently bring livestock into direct contact with farms at critical stages of crop development.

A single incident of cattle straying into cultivated fields can easily destroy months of labour, turning minor disputes into emotionally charged confrontations.

Compounding the situation is the widespread availability of small arms and the erosion of traditional conflict-resolution mechanisms. Where elders once intervened to settle disputes swiftly, mistrust and insecurity now allow disagreements to escalate dangerously.

Recognising the dangers of reactive responses to such crises, the administration of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has adopted a more preventative strategy.

Instead of responding only after violence erupts, the state government has begun addressing the structural causes of the conflict.

Central to this approach is the implementation of the state government’s White Paper on Grazing Reserves and Cattle Routes as well as farmer–herder relations.

This policy framework represents a deliberate effort to restore order and clarity in land management across rural communities.

Under the supervision of the White Paper Implementation Committee, chaired by Retired AIG Babaji Sunday, the state has embarked on the painstaking task of identifying and re-establishing traditional cattle routes, locally known as Bolari.

By clearly demarcating these corridors, the government aims to reduce accidental encroachment and provide pastoralists with recognised pathways for livestock movement.

This simple but crucial step removes one of the most common triggers of rural conflict. Alongside the restoration of grazing routes, the state has also intensified efforts to protect grazing reserves and forest areas from illegal encroachment.

Safeguarding these designated lands ensures that both farming and pastoral activities can continue without unnecessary overlap.

As preparations intensify for the 2026 farming season, the urgency of these reforms has become increasingly evident. Rather than waiting for tensions to surface during planting or harvesting periods, the state has chosen to act well in advance.

Equally significant is the government’s decision to involve traditional institutions in implementing these policies. In many rural communities, the authority of emirs, district heads and village chiefs remains stronger than that of distant bureaucratic structures.

By working closely with these leaders through sensitisation campaigns and community dialogue, the government has transformed policy directives into locally understood and accepted rules.

This partnership helps ensure that boundaries are respected not merely out of legal obligation but also through communal consensus.

Such engagement reinforces an important truth about rural governance, that sustainable peace often emerges from dialogue and cultural understanding rather than enforcement alone. When communities feel ownership of the rules guiding their livelihoods, compliance becomes far more natural.

The reforms also reflect a broader shift in thinking about environmental management. Forest and game reserves are no longer viewed simply as idle land waiting to be exploited but as strategic assets essential for ecological stability.

Protecting these ecosystems helps slow the advance of desertification and preserves grazing areas that might otherwise disappear. In this way, environmental stewardship becomes a powerful tool for preventing future conflict.

Encouragingly, early indicators suggest that these measures are already yielding positive results. Reports from agricultural authorities point to a noticeable decline in violent encounters across several farming communities within the state.

While challenges remain, including demographic pressures and the risk of conflicts spilling over from neighbouring regions, Gombe’s experience offers a valuable lesson for other states confronting similar tensions.

Clarity in land management is indispensable, but clarity alone is insufficient without consistent implementation. Policies must be backed by political will, administrative discipline and community participation.

The emerging model in Gombe demonstrates that when these elements come together, long-standing rural conflicts can be transformed into opportunities for cooperation and shared prosperity.

If sustained, this approach could restore the delicate balance that once defined relations between the hoe and the herd.

More importantly, it offers hope that Nigeria’s agricultural heartlands can once again become zones of productivity rather than battlegrounds of competition.

– Shu’aibu Usman Leman is former National Secretary of Nigeria Union of Journalists