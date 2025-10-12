Gombe Bags Double Honours At GovTech Public Service Awards 2025

Gombe State Government has once again earned national recognition for excellence in governance and digital innovation, clinching two top awards at the Nigeria GovTech Public Service Awards 2025, held on Friday, October 10, 2025, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The high-profile event, organised by the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) under the Presidency, celebrated public institutions that have demonstrated outstanding innovation, efficiency and measurable impact in digital governance across the country.

Gombe State, through its Due Process Bureau, emerged as a clear standout, winning the awards for “Best State MDA in Innovative Use of Technology” and the “Distinguished GovTech Trailblazers Award.”

The honours reaffirm Gombe State’s impressive progress in harnessing technology to enhance transparency, accountability, and service delivery, a hallmark of the administration of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON.

The Director-General of the Gombe State Due Process Bureau, Engr. Muhammad Dauda Abubakar received the awards on behalf of the State Government.

His agency has been at the forefront of automating procurement systems and institutionalising due process, making Gombe one of the leading models of digital transformation in public governance.

Speaking shortly after receiving the awards, Engr. Abubakar attributed the achievement to the visionary leadership and reform-minded governance of Governor Inuwa Yahaya, whose commitment to accountability, transparency, and institutional strengthening continues to drive innovation in the State’s public sector.

“These awards are a reflection of His Excellency’s steadfast commitment to good governance and digital inclusion. His Excellency’s emphasis on due process and technology-driven systems has enabled us to build structures that ensure efficiency, transparency, and sustainability in service delivery.”

The double recognition adds to a growing list of national and international accolades earned by Gombe State in recent years, further cementing its reputation as one of Nigeria’s most reform-driven, transparent, and digitally progressive states.

Joining the Director-General at the ceremony were Dr Ibrahim Jalo Daudu, Commissioner, Federal Civil Service Commission (representing the North East), Rt. Hon. Fatima Binta Bello, Chairperson of Shongom Local Government Area and others.

The ceremony was graced by dignitaries, including representatives of the Vice President and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Governor of Jigawa State, the First Lady of Adamawa State (representing the Governor), the Governor of Plateau State, and the Director-General of NITDA, Dr Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, among others.