Gombe Assembly Passes Vote Of Confidence In Gov Inuwa

…Lawmakers Applaud Gombe

…Gov’s Six Years of Transformational Leadership, Legacy of Progress

The Gombe State House of Assembly has passed a unanimous vote of confidence in Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya in recognition of his administration’s remarkable strides as it marks its sixth anniversary.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Mohammed Luggerewo, disclosed this development when members of the state legislature paid a solidarity visit to the Governor at the Council Chamber of the Government House on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

Addressing the Governor during the visit, Speaker Luggerewo said the resolution followed a motion moved by the Majority Leader and adopted during plenary on May 27, 2025, in which lawmakers reviewed the Governor’s outstanding leadership and development milestones across various sectors.

“The House considered a motion to pass a vote of confidence on His Excellency in view of the undeniable achievements of his administration over the past six years. The motion was supported and unanimously passed,” the Speaker stated.

He added that while Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s statewide anniversary broadcast touched on key accomplishments, several critical achievements, particularly the Development Agenda for Gombe State (DEVAGOM), deserved further emphasis.

“The DEVAGOM blueprint remains a visionary document that has placed Gombe State on a trajectory of inclusive growth, innovation, and good governance. Its implementation is one of the defining legacies of this administration,” Speaker Luggerewo noted.

Presenting the formal resolution to the Governor, the Speaker said the entire House stood in solidarity with the administration in celebration of its sixth year anniversary and remained committed to supporting his policies and programmes that continue to move Gombe forward.

In his response, Governor Inuwa Yahaya expressed profound appreciation to the legislature for the endorsement, describing it as a powerful validation of the shared vision and mutual respect between the Executive and Legislature.

“This vote of confidence by the Honourable House is a validation of the transparency and performance-driven ethos of our government,” the Governor said.

“I sincerely thank you for your support, your collaboration, and your belief in our administration’s agenda for sustainable development.”

He emphasized the importance of maintaining harmony among the arms of government while acknowledging the inevitability of political differences.

“Politics may sometimes bring divergent views, but we must not allow that to erode the strong, cooperative relationship we have built. I assure you of my continued support as we work together to deliver on our mandate,” he added.

The event was witnessed by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau; Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi; Head of Civil Service, Ahmed Kasimu Abdullahi and other members of the State Executive Council.

