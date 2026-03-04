Gombe APC Backs Tinubu

Gombe State All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday endorsed President Bola Tinubu as the party’s candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

It announced the endorsement during its congress to elect new state leaders who will oversee its affairs for the next four years. The motion for the endorsement was moved by the House of Representatives Chief Whip Usman Kumo.

It was subsequently supported overwhelmingly by members through a voice vote. Addressing the congress, Governor Inuwa Yahaya said endorsing Tinubu as the party’s presidential candidate for the next presidential poll was a demonstration of appreciation for courageous and effective leadership at a time when the nation is facing significant economic and governance challenges.