Goli Commends Tinubu, Olukoyede For Alleged Arrest Of Akindele, Wabote

Share

Israel Sunny Goli, a former House of Representative Member that represented Brass/Nembe Federal Constituency, has commended President Bola Tinubu and the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) for the recent arrest of some persons.

Israel Sunny Goli, also commended the EFCC for the thoroughly investigating the $35 million fraud concerning the 2,000 barrels per day (BPD) of Atlantic Refinery Project in Okpoama, Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Goli, in a commendation letter on Wednesday addressed to the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Olanipekun Olukoyede, maintained that the alleged arrest of Akintoye Adeoye Akindele, Managing Director of Atlantic International Refinery and Petrochemical Limited, Simbi Kesiye Wabote, immediate past Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board (NCDMB), and others who were key figures in the alleged fraud, has instilled hope in the society and bolstered confidence in the EFCC under his leadership.

Sunny-Goli, who is also a traditional ruler from Two Brass with the title Kemmer V; Amadabo of Kemmer-Ama, extended his gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his unwavering stance against corruption.

The letter reads: “It is heart-warming to observe that public confidence in the agency under your leadership has grown significantly, as you have steered a new course of transparency, focus, and zeal in the operations of the foremost anti-graft agency.”

“While the arrest of the aforementioned individuals is a positive development, I respectfully request the investigation of the board chairman of the NCDMB and its members for their potential complicity in approving the award of the contract to an entity with no known track record for the construction of a 2,000 BPD Modular Refinery in Okpoama, Brass Local Government Area.”

“The lack of response or support from either the board chairman or its members since I raised the petition on this matter raises significant concerns about their potential complicity in the fraudulent act.”

“To fully understand their involvement, I recommend an immediate arrest and investigation of Timipre Sylva, being the board chairman and other members of the board..”

“Nothing would be more gratifying to the people of Brass Local Government Area than to see everyone involved in the perpetration of this $35 million fraud brought to justice, with every stolen dime refunded so that the project can be executed for the benefit of all.”

“I would like to extend my gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering stance against corruption.

“This firm position has expedited the investigation and arrest of those involved in grand larceny while holding public trust, particularly in this case.”

“Such a resolute approach by the President serves as a deterrent to other public office holders.It is disheartening that, despite the government’s good intentions towards its citizens, those entrusted with implementing policies for the benefit of the people are choosing to corruptly enrich themselves at the expense of the populace.”

Recall that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) allegedly arrested former Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Simbi Kesiye Wabote recently in connection with an alleged $35 million fraud involving the Brass Project.

It was gathered that the arrest is not unconnected with a failed refinery project for which $35 million was allocated.

Wabote’s alleged arrest followed the alleged detention of Akintoye Adeoye Akindele, Managing Director of Atlantic International Refinery and Petrochemical Limited, who is facing allegations of misappropriation, money laundering, and diversion of $35 million in public funds.

Wabote is said to be held at the EFCC’s facility in Abuja.

Share

Please follow and like us: