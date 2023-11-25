Golfers In Tight Race As Ikeja Golf Club Championship Ends Sunday

The competitive challenge to emerge as the new Ikeja Golf Club champion is set to heighten ahead of the grand finale of the 2023 edition of the championship on Sunday In this tightly contested race, golfers on Handicap 1 and 18 will take to the course on Saturday in a bid to make the cut and stake their claim for glory on Sunday.

Top scorers from Saturday’s showdown will advance to the anticipated grand finale where finalists are keen to dethrone the reigning champion, Muyideen Olaitan, who has emerged as the champion for two consecutive editions of the prestigious tournament of the club.

The grand finale promises an exhilarating display of golfing prowess as finalists strive to emerge as Club Champion in the absence of Olaitan who is not playing in the competition this year. The Captain of the club, Sina Akinyemi, highlighted at a press briefing held last Tuesday that the winner of this edition of the championship is set for a memorable victory, coinciding with the 55th anniversary of the Ikeja Golf Club.

The competition is supported by ADL Solutions, 7 Up, Express Payment, Prime Metro and Golf View Hotels, enhancing the prestige and excitement of the competition.