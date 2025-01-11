Golf: Odemwingie aims to lead Nigeria to Olympics

Share

A former Super Eagles striker, Osaze Odemwinge, has expressed desire to lead Nigerian team to the Olympic Games in his new sport, golf.

The former Premier League striker recently qualified as a PGA golf professional, and wants to grow the sport in Africa.

“My aim is to have the green flag in the elite level of the game. I see all flags there(PGA) but I feel that something is missing. I’m a former Nigerian professional football player.

“People think it’s easy to master this game but it’s not. The battle is real, you need strength in football and any other sport.

“If we have more golf courses, there will be tourism. Kids can get scholarships in good countries.

“If somebody sees an opportunity, they can latch on to [it] and give themselves an amazing life.”

As he bids to spread the gospel of golf, Odemwingie is already planning meetings with officials and big corporate names back in his homeland, hoping to promote the benefits of his new sport.

And he is hoping to add his name to the mission, with future plans for a golf and football academy in Benin City.

“It’s like any other sport. If you start early, you have a chance to become an elite.”

“One of my dreams is to see a Nigerian flag on the European Tour or PGA Tour.

“Hopefully, my story will encourage people to start participating, encourage parents to take their kids and give them a feel of golf. I’m sure many of them will fall in love with the game just like I did.”

