Golf Kitty: Adeleke, Oyinlola, Badmus, Others Call For Private Sector Participation In Sports Promotion

The founder of IleOgbo Golf Course, Engr Olanrewaju Abel Adeleke, his wife, Barrister Udochukwu Adeleke, former Osun State Governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Asiwaju Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta States, Alhaji Khamis Tunde Badmus, have called for private sector participation in sports promotion and development in the country.

The veteran golfers made the call at the special sport tournament tagged “Independence Golf Kitty 2025” organised and sponsored by the management of LanreLeke Sports Academy, IleOgbo, Ayedire Local Government Area, Osun State. Speaking during the event, Adeleke advocated improved participation in sports by more Nigerians to complement government efforts.

He said: “For Nigeria to compete effectively globally, all hands must be on deck to support government at all levels. “Today is Independence Day and for us here at LanreLeke Sports Academy, we celebrate the day with an annual golf kitty.

“We have competitions here to bring out the best from our people, both the professionals and the amateurs. “We also have the kitty refresher course for golfers to encourage bonding among golfers.

“To advance sports in the country, there is a need for more private sector participation in addition to government intervention. LanreLeke Sports Academy has young Nigerians in SS1 to SS3 taking courses in different sports like athletics, football, basketball, handball, Volleyball, among others.

“We started with 20 members but today we have 105. The Academy is run by membership subscription and sponsorship. “We have seasoned personnel trained within and outside this country managing this course and whatever challenges we have encountered we have been been able to tackle frontally with the experienced management in place.

“While it is incumbent on the government to create enabling environment, it is private sector participation that will create more opportunities in sports.”

Former Osun State Governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, applauded the management of LanreLeke Sports Academy for their consistency and commitment to promoting sports in the country. Oyinlola said: “The reason for being part of this event is to identify with the efforts of Engr Adeleke in the promotion of sports in Osun and Nigeria especially the game of golf.

“As an individual, the establishment of an academy here where the old are being taught and young ones are learning, there is no magic to producing world stars if not through this kind of effort. “We want to bring aware ness to every Nigerian that there is a part to play in the promotion of sports in the country.

“No magic-wand will produce world stars but where there are facilities of this nature to groom our budding talents to represent us at world events so as to bring honour to our country.”