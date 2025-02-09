Golf, Easiest Way to Stay Healthy, says Oyinlola

Share

Former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has enjoined Nigerians to embrace sports, especially golf, saying ‘playing golf keeps one alive, hearty and healthy.’

Oyinlola also lauded Lanre Leke Sports Academy for providing one of the privately owned equipped establishments and an enabling environment for sports to thrive in the country.

This was even as prominent Nigerian golfers including Asiwaju Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta states, Chief Olatunde Badmus; former Osun Deputy Governor, Benedict Alabi; former National Vice Chairman, People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Tajudeen Oladipo; former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Prince Adebayo Adeleke; Justice Jide Falola (rtd.) and others participated in the 18- hole Golf Kitty tournament organised in honour of Prince Oyinlola’s 74th birthday.

Recall that the former PDP National Secretary marked his 74th birthday on February 3rd, 2025.

Addressing journalists during the special golf tournament, held at Ile-Ogbo Golf Club, in Osun state, Oyinlola called for regular physical exercise and full participation in sporting activities saying it is essential to always keep fit.

“Playing golf keeps the heart strong and healthy because it involves every part of the body. It works all the muscles of the body as the golfer walks through the golf course, breathing in fresh, clean air. We indeed live in a busy world but everyone must make time to exercise and one of the easiest ways is golfing, ” Oyinlola advocated.

Commending the founder and management team of Lanre Leke Sports Academy for honouring him with a golf kitty to mark his 74th birthday and for siting the expansive academy and Golf Course Eagles, Oyinlola said he was confident that the facility would springboard massive socio-economic development in the state and beyond.

